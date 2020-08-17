South Dakota Prep Media Football Preseason Poll – August 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota High School Activities Association made the decision in July to move forward with a 2020 fall sports season, with the main reason being based on the positive impact that sports and activities have on the kids.

"That's the basis behind the decision is the well being of the kids and knowing the positives that activities and athletics bring. That's why we are going to give it a shot and we will certainly monitor so that we are able to give a safe and top level environment for our kids as best we can," SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said.