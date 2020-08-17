South Dakota Prep Media Football Preseason Poll – August 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (15) 86
2. Brandon Valley (2) 67
3. O’Gorman (1) 55
4. Harrisburg 29
5. Washington 26
Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1

Class 11AA
1. Pierre (18) 90
2. Yankton 60
3. Mitchell 50
4. Huron 38
5. Brookings 20
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.

Class 11A
1. Canton (13) 81
2. Tea Area (3) 68
3. Dell Rapids (2) 58
4. West Central 29
5. Dakota Valley 19
Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2. 

Class 11B
1. Winner (14) 82
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 75
3. McCook Central/Montrose 37
4. Sioux Valley 33
5. St. Thomas More 29
Receiving votes: Webster Area 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Mobridge-Pollock 3.

Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 90
T-2. Bon Homme 56
T-2. Lemmon/McIntosh 56
4. Deuel 38
5. Hamlin 12
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 9, Baltic 7, Arlington/Lake Preston 2. 

Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (18) 90
2. Howard 64
3. Gregory 42
4. De Smet 35
5. Sully Buttes 19
Receiving votes: Warner 11, Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 1, Burke 1.

Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (10) 77
2. Colman-Egan (6) 72
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 51
4. Langford Area 29
5. Harding County (1) 18
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 15, Herreid/Selby Area 7, Corsica-Stickney 1. 

