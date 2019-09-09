South Dakota prep media football poll – September 9th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (24) 2-0 120 1
2. Brandon Valley 1-1 92 4
3. SF O’Gorman 1-1 60 2
4. Harrisburg 2-0 58 RV
5. SF Washington 1-1 17 3
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 11, Rapid City Stevens 2.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (24) 2-0 120 1
2. Brookings 2-0 95 3
3. Yankton 1-1 65 2
4. Mitchell 1-1 39 4
5. Huron 1-1 38 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 3.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (21) 2-0 114 1
2. Madison (3) 2-0 97 2
3. SF Christian 2-0 63 3
4. Dakota Valley 1-1 50 4
5. Dell Rapids 2-0 26 RV
Receiving votes: West Central 9, Tri-Valley 1.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 3-0 115 1
2. Winner (5) 3-0 99 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 66 3
4. Webster Area 3-0 36 T-4
5. St. Thomas More 2-1 33 T-4
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 10, Groton Area 1.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (22) 3-0 117 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (2) 2-0 90 2
3. Baltic 2-0 70 3
4. Parker 3-0 44 4
5. Deuel 2-0 38 5
Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 1.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (14) 3-0 106 T-1
2. Canistota/Freeman (8) 3-0 103 T-1
3. Britton-Hecla (2) 2-0 71 3
4. Howard 2-0 42 4
5. Kimball/White Lake 3-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 11, Timber Lake 3, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (22) 3-0 118 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 3-0 88 4
3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 62 3
4. Alcester-Hudson 3-0 35 RV
5. Faulkton Area 1-1 30 2
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 18, Corsica-Stickney 7, Harding County 2.