South Dakota prep media football poll- September 8th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 7th is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (23) 2-0 115 1
2. Brandon Valley 1-1 86 2
3. Harrisburg 2-0 72 4
4. O’Gorman 1-1 47 3
5. Washington 1-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Aberdeen Central 1

Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1
2. Yankton (1) 2-0 81 2
3. Brookings 2-0 64 4
4. Mitchell 2-0 63 3
5. Huron 1-1 22 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1. 

Class 11A
1. Tea Area (20) 2-0 112 1
2. Dell Rapids (3) 2-0 95 2
3. Madison 2-0 66 5
4. West Central 1-1 46 4
5. Canton 0-2 15 3
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Milbank 5, Custer 1. 

Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 3-0 93 2
3. McCook Central/Montrose 2-0 65 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-1 29 4
5. St. Thomas More 2-1 28 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 1, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (23) 3-0 115 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 3-0 88 2
3. Hamlin 3-0 61 3
4. Platte-Geddes 2-0 51 4
5. Baltic 2-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Deuel 9, Florence-Henry 6, Hanson 2. 

Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Howard (1) 2-0 86 2
3. Gregory 3-0 62 3
4. Warner 3-0 39 4
5. De Smet 2-1 29 5
Receiving votes: Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 5, Philip 2, Timber Lake 1. 

Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (17) 2-0 105 1
2. Colman-Egan (3) 2-0 88 2
3. Langford Area (3) 3-0 75 3
4. Alcester-Hudson 3-0 51 4
5. Kadoka Area 3-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Herreid/Selby Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1. 

