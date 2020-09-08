South Dakota prep media football poll- September 8th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Week two of the high school football season is in the books. Along with another week, came more top plays. Here is a look at the top five plays of week two, but we start with three honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention comes from Brandon Valley's Senior Carson Mashlan. The Lynx are trailing by seven when Landon Slack connects with Maslan who makes a leaping catch with a defender pulling him down. The Lynx would trail by one at halftime, but would come from behind and earn a 20-14 win over O'Gorman.