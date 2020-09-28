South Dakota prep media football poll – September 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 3-1 87 2
3. Harrisburg 4-1 62 3
4. Lincoln 3-1 43 4
5. Washington 3-2 21 5
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (19) 5-0 107 1
2. Brookings (3) 5-0 86 2
3. Pierre 3-1 70 3
4. Mitchell 3-2 44 4
5. Sturgis 2-3 22 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (18) 4-0 106 1
2. Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2
3. Canton 2-2 49 4
4. Dakota Valley 3-2 41 5
5. Madison 2-3 35 3
Receiving votes: Milbank 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2, West Central 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 4-0 105 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5) 6-0 93 2
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 59 3
4. McCook Central/Montrose 4-1 37 4
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 17.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 5-0 86 2
3. Hamlin 6-0 56 3
4. Platte-Geddes 5-0 53 4
5. Hanson 5-0 21 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4.
Class 9A
1. Howard (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 4-1 84 2
3. Warner 5-0 59 3
4. De Smet 5-1 49 4
5. Wall 5-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Gregory 3, Ipswich 2, Philip 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (12) 4-1 96 1
2. Langford Area (10) 4-1 95 2
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-2 42 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 4-1 38 RV
5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 37 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 14, Colman-Egan 8.