South Dakota prep media football poll – September 28th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 3-1 87 2
3. Harrisburg 4-1 62 3
4. Lincoln 3-1 43 4
5. Washington 3-2 21 5
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7.

Class 11AA
1. Yankton (19) 5-0 107 1
2. Brookings (3) 5-0 86 2
3. Pierre 3-1 70 3
4. Mitchell 3-2 44 4
5. Sturgis 2-3 22 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1. 

Class 11A
1. Tea Area (18) 4-0 106 1
2. Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2
3. Canton 2-2 49 4
4. Dakota Valley 3-2 41 5
5. Madison 2-3 35 3
Receiving votes: Milbank 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2, West Central 1. 

Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 4-0 105 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5) 6-0 93 2
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 59 3
4. McCook Central/Montrose 4-1 37 4
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 17. 

Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 5-0 86 2
3. Hamlin 6-0 56 3
4. Platte-Geddes 5-0 53 4
5. Hanson 5-0 21 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4. 

Class 9A
1. Howard (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 4-1 84 2
3. Warner 5-0 59 3
4. De Smet 5-1 49 4
5. Wall 5-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Gregory 3, Ipswich 2, Philip 1. 

Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (12) 4-1 96 1
2. Langford Area (10) 4-1 95 2
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-2 42 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 4-1 38 RV
5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 37 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 14, Colman-Egan 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests