South Dakota prep media football poll – September 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The wind died down after round one of the Sanford International and scores went low on Saturday with 35 players finishing below par, including a pair of 65's, and it was Ken Duke and Kirk Triplett atop the leaderboard at 6-under, but plenty of players within striking distance entering Sunday's final round.

One of the those players, and a man that absolutely took advantage, was Rocco Mediate. Rocco was 2-under on the front nine and then caught fire on the back side, finishing 4-under with putts falling left and right, including on 17 and 18, and he went into the clubhouse as the leader at 9-under.