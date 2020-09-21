South Dakota prep media football poll – September 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22) 4-0 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 3-1 86 2
3. Harrisburg 4-0 68 3
4. Lincoln 3-1 44 4
5. Washington 2-2 11 NR
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 10, Watertown 1.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (19) 4-0 107 1
2. Brookings (3) 4-0 85 2
3. Pierre 2-1 70 3
4. Mitchell 3-1 46 4
5. Huron 2-2 20 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (17) 3-0 105 1
2. Dell Rapids (5) 4-0 93 2
3. Madison 2-2 43 3
4. Canton 1-2 31 5
5. Dakota Valley 2-2 28 RV
Receiving votes: West Central 21, Milbank 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 4-0 104 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 5-0 92 2
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 60 4
4. McCook Central/Montrose 3-1 29 3
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 25 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock (1) 19, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 4-0 110 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 4-0 86 2
3. Hamlin 5-0 59 3
4. Platte-Geddes 4-0 48 4
5. Hanson 4-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Deuel 7.
Class 9A
1. Howard (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 4-1 87 2
3. Warner (1) 4-0 57 3
4. De Smet 4-1 44 4
5. Gregory 3-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Wall 11, Philip 2, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2, Britton-Hecla 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Langford Area (1) 4-1 77 4
3. Colman-Egan 2-1 40 2
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-2 37 T-5
5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 27 RV
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 25, Alcester-Hudson 15.