South Dakota prep media football poll – September 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (15) 2-1 117 2

2. SF O’Gorman (7) 2-1 106 3

3. SF Roosevelt 2-1 77 1

4. Harrisburg (5) 3-0 68 4

5. SF Lincoln 2-1 31 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 4, Rapid City Stevens 2

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (27) 3-0 135 1

2. Brookings 3-0 108 2

3. Mitchell 2-1 68 4

4. Huron 2-1 54 5

5. Yankton 1-2 33 3

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (27) 3-0 135 1

2. Dell Rapids 3-0 94 5

3. Dakota Valley 2-1 77 4

4. Madison 2-1 65 2

5. SF Christian 2-1 17 3

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 16, Canton 1.

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (24) 4-0 132 1

2. Winner (3) 4-0 110 2

3. Webster Area 3-0 56 4

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-1 53 3

5. St. Thomas More 3-1 43 5

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 11.

Class 9AA

1. Bon Homme (24) 3-0 131 1

2. Viborg-Hurley (3) 3-0 111 2

3. Parker 3-0 72 4

4. Deuel 3-0 55 5

5. Baltic 2-1 31 3

Receiving votes: Lemmon/McIntosh 5.

Class 9A

1. Sully Buttes (15) 4-0 120 1

2. Canistota/Freeman (10) 4-0 116 2

3. Britton-Hecla (2) 3-0 85 3

4. Kimball/White Lake 3-0 40 5

5. Gregory 4-0 34 RV

Receiving votes: Howard 8, Timber Lake 2.

Class 9B

1. Colman-Egan (25) 4-0 133 1

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 4-0 110 2

3. Faulkton Area 2-1 61 5

4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 44 3

5. Alcester-Hudson 3-1 33 4

Receiving votes: Harding County 12, Herreid/Selby Area 12.