 

Avera

South Dakota prep media football poll – September 16th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (15) 2-1 117 2
2. SF O’Gorman (7) 2-1 106 3
3. SF Roosevelt 2-1 77 1
4. Harrisburg (5) 3-0 68 4
5. SF Lincoln 2-1 31 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 4, Rapid City Stevens 2

Class 11AA
1. Pierre (27) 3-0 135 1
2. Brookings 3-0 108 2
3. Mitchell 2-1 68 4
4. Huron 2-1 54 5
5. Yankton 1-2 33 3
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7. 

Class 11A
1. Tea Area (27) 3-0 135 1
2. Dell Rapids 3-0 94 5
3. Dakota Valley 2-1 77 4
4. Madison 2-1 65 2
5. SF Christian 2-1 17 3
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 16, Canton 1. 

Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (24) 4-0 132 1
2. Winner (3) 4-0 110 2
3. Webster Area 3-0 56 4
4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-1 53 3
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 43 5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 11. 

Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (24) 3-0 131 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (3) 3-0 111 2
3. Parker 3-0 72 4
4. Deuel 3-0 55 5
5. Baltic 2-1 31 3
Receiving votes: Lemmon/McIntosh 5.

Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (15) 4-0 120 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (10) 4-0 116 2
3. Britton-Hecla (2) 3-0 85 3
4. Kimball/White Lake 3-0 40 5
5. Gregory 4-0 34 RV
Receiving votes: Howard 8, Timber Lake 2. 

Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (25) 4-0 133 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 4-0 110 2
3. Faulkton Area 2-1 61 5
4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 44 3
5. Alcester-Hudson 3-1 33 4
Receiving votes: Harding County 12, Herreid/Selby Area 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss