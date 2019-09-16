South Dakota prep media football poll – September 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (15) 2-1 117 2
2. SF O’Gorman (7) 2-1 106 3
3. SF Roosevelt 2-1 77 1
4. Harrisburg (5) 3-0 68 4
5. SF Lincoln 2-1 31 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 4, Rapid City Stevens 2
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (27) 3-0 135 1
2. Brookings 3-0 108 2
3. Mitchell 2-1 68 4
4. Huron 2-1 54 5
5. Yankton 1-2 33 3
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (27) 3-0 135 1
2. Dell Rapids 3-0 94 5
3. Dakota Valley 2-1 77 4
4. Madison 2-1 65 2
5. SF Christian 2-1 17 3
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 16, Canton 1.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (24) 4-0 132 1
2. Winner (3) 4-0 110 2
3. Webster Area 3-0 56 4
4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-1 53 3
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 43 5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 11.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (24) 3-0 131 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (3) 3-0 111 2
3. Parker 3-0 72 4
4. Deuel 3-0 55 5
5. Baltic 2-1 31 3
Receiving votes: Lemmon/McIntosh 5.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (15) 4-0 120 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (10) 4-0 116 2
3. Britton-Hecla (2) 3-0 85 3
4. Kimball/White Lake 3-0 40 5
5. Gregory 4-0 34 RV
Receiving votes: Howard 8, Timber Lake 2.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (25) 4-0 133 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 4-0 110 2
3. Faulkton Area 2-1 61 5
4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 44 3
5. Alcester-Hudson 3-1 33 4
Receiving votes: Harding County 12, Herreid/Selby Area 12.