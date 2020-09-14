South Dakota prep media football poll – September 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (24) 3-0 120 1
2. Brandon Valley 2-1 91 2
3. Harrisburg 3-0 77 3
4. Lincoln 2-1 40 RV
5. O’Gorman 1-2 30 4
Receiving votes: Watertown 2.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (22) 3-0 116 2
2. Brookings (1) 3-0 80 3
3. Pierre 2-1 79 1
4. Mitchell (1) 3-0 61 4
5. Huron 2-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (22) 3-0 118 1
2. Dell Rapids (2) 3-0 98 2
3. Madison 2-1 61 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 1-1 29 RV
5. Canton 0-2 26 5
Receiving votes: West Central 23, Dakota Valley 2, Tri-Valley 2, Milbank 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (23) 4-0 119 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 4-0 97 2
3. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 70 3
4. Sioux Valley 3-1 44 4
5. St. Thomas More 2-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 2.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (24) 3-0 120 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 3-0 90 2
3. Hamlin 4-0 69 3
4. Platte-Geddes 3-0 53 4
5. Baltic 2-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4, Hanson 1, Clark/Willow Lake 1.
Class 9A
1. Howard (23) 3-0 119 2
2. Canistota/Freeman (1) 3-1 92 1
3. Warner 4-0 64 4
4. De Smet 3-1 47 5
5. Gregory 3-1 22 3
Receiving votes: Wall 9, Philip 3, Ipswich-Edmunds Central 2, Timber Lake 1, Britton-Hecla 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (21) 3-0 117 1
2. Colman-Egan (2) 2-0 94 2
3. Kadoka Area 4-0 65 5
4. Langford Area (1) 3-1 41 3
T-5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 2-2 15 RV
T-5. Alcester-Hudson 3-1 15 4
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 13.