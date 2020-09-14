South Dakota prep media football poll – September 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The third Sanford International golf tournament is in the books. Organizers say it was a huge success, despite a rainy start and the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions.

Crews are busy today tearing down the Sanford International, but it's the unpaid workers who really make this event a success. Organizers say 700 people volunteered to work this year. That's down from previous years, but the volunteers made up for it by putting in more hours.