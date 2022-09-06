SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (19) 2-0 111 1

2. O’Gorman (3) 2-0 92 2

3. Lincoln (1) 2-0 72 3

4. Stevens 2-0 34 5

5. Harrisburg 1-1 31 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 2-0 115 1

2. Tea Area 2-0 88 2

3. Yankton 2-0 73 3

4. Brookings 1-1 37 4

5. Mitchell 1-1 25 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 6, Watertown 1.

Class 11A

1. West Central (16) 2-0 107 1

2. Dell Rapids (7) 2-0 99 2

3. Dakota Valley 2-0 49 4

4. Beresford 2-0 43 RV

5. Madison 1-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 16, Canton 12.

Class 11B

1. Winner (23) 3-0 115 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 86 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 75 3

4. St. Thomas More 2-0 33 5

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Sioux Valley 6, McCook Central/Montrose 4.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (22) 3-0 114 1

2. Wall (1) 3-0 90 2

3. Hamlin 3-0 55 3

4. Parkston 3-0 49 4

5. Hanson 2-1 31 5

Receiving votes: Viborg/Hurley 4, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 2.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (18) 2-0 109 2

2. Warner (2) 3-0 87 3

3. Castlewood (1) 2-0 67 4

4. Canistota (2) 1-2 38 1

5. Lyman 3-0 31 RV

Receiving votes: Deubrook Area 4, Harding County/Bison 4, Chester Area 3, Alcester-Hudson 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (23) 2-0 115 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-0 87 3

3. De Smet 2-1 53 5

4. Avon 2-1 43 2

5. Sully Buttes 3-0 39 RV

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 5, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3.