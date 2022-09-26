SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1
- O’Gorman 4-1 71 2
- Harrisburg 4-1 55 3
- Brandon Valley 3-2 32 5
- Lincoln 2-3 20 4
Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Washington 1.
Class 11AA
- Pierre (18) 5-0 90 1
- Tea Area 5-0 72 2
- Yankton 3-2 47 3
- Brookings 4-1 43 4
- Aberdeen Central 2-3 16 RV
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1, Spearfish 1.
Class 11A
- West Central (14) 5-0 86 1
- Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 76 2
- Beresford 4-1 53 3
- Dakota Valley 4-1 28 5
T-5. Sioux Falls Christian 3-2 12 RV
T-5. Canton 2-3 12 4
Receiving votes: Lennox 3.
Class 11B
- Winner (18) 5-0 90 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-0 63 2
- Elk Point-Jefferson 5-0 62 3
- Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6-0 34 4
- Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 16 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 3, Hot Springs 2.
Class 9AA
- Howard (17) 6-0 87 1
- Wall 6-0 68 2
- Hamlin (1) 6-0 55 3
- Hanson 4-1 33 4
- Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Parkston 11.
Class 9A
- Gregory (17) 5-0 88 1
- Warner (1) 5-0 73 2
- Castlewood 4-1 40 3
- Alcester-Hudson 6-0 38 5
- Lyman 4-1 23 4
Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 7, Canistota 1.
Class 9B
- Herreid/Selby Area (17) 5-0 89 1
- Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2
- Corsica-Stickney 5-1 37 5
- Sully Buttes 5-1 35 3
- De Smet 3-2 27 4
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 6, Faith 3.