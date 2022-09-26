SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1 O’Gorman 4-1 71 2 Harrisburg 4-1 55 3 Brandon Valley 3-2 32 5 Lincoln 2-3 20 4

Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Washington 1.

Class 11AA

Pierre (18) 5-0 90 1 Tea Area 5-0 72 2 Yankton 3-2 47 3 Brookings 4-1 43 4 Aberdeen Central 2-3 16 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

West Central (14) 5-0 86 1 Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 76 2 Beresford 4-1 53 3 Dakota Valley 4-1 28 5

T-5. Sioux Falls Christian 3-2 12 RV

T-5. Canton 2-3 12 4

Receiving votes: Lennox 3.

Class 11B

Winner (18) 5-0 90 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-0 63 2 Elk Point-Jefferson 5-0 62 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6-0 34 4 Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 16 5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 3, Hot Springs 2.

Class 9AA

Howard (17) 6-0 87 1 Wall 6-0 68 2 Hamlin (1) 6-0 55 3 Hanson 4-1 33 4 Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Parkston 11.

Class 9A

Gregory (17) 5-0 88 1 Warner (1) 5-0 73 2 Castlewood 4-1 40 3 Alcester-Hudson 6-0 38 5 Lyman 4-1 23 4

Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 7, Canistota 1.

Class 9B

Herreid/Selby Area (17) 5-0 89 1 Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2 Corsica-Stickney 5-1 37 5 Sully Buttes 5-1 35 3 De Smet 3-2 27 4

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 6, Faith 3.