SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1 O’Gorman 3-1 80 2 Harrisburg 3-1 59 4 Lincoln 2-2 34 3 Brandon Valley 2-2 24 RV

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 3

Class 11AA

Pierre (20) 4-0 100 1 Tea Area 4-0 78 2 Yankton 3-1 59 3 Brookings 3-1 43 4 Sturgis 2-2 9 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Huron 3, Mitchell 2, Watertown 1.

Class 11A

West Central (14) 4-0 94 1 Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 86 2 Beresford 3-1 54 4 Canton 2-2 29 3 Dakota Valley 3-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 7, Sioux Falls Christian 6.

Class 11B

Winner (20) 5-0 100 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-0 70 2 Elk Point-Jefferson 4-0 68 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-0 35 5 Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 3, Sioux Valley 2, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

Howard (20) 5-0 100 1 Wall 5-0 77 2 Hamlin 5-0 50 3 Hanson 3-1 41 4 Parkston 4-1 20 5

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 12.

Class 9A

Gregory (18) 4-0 98 1 Warner (1) 4-0 78 2 Castlewood (1) 4-0 61 3 Lyman 4-0 38 5 Alcester-Hudson 5-0 20 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota 3, Harding County/Bison 2.

Class 9B

Herreid/Selby Area (20) 4-0 100 1 Hitchcock-Tulare 5-0 79 2 Sully Buttes 5-0 60 5 De Smet 3-2 26 3 Corsica-Stickney 4-1 22 RV

Receiving votes: Avon 7, Kadoka Area 6.