SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

  1. Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1
  2. O’Gorman 3-1 80 2
  3. Harrisburg 3-1 59 4
  4. Lincoln 2-2 34 3
  5. Brandon Valley 2-2 24 RV

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 3

Class 11AA

  1. Pierre (20) 4-0 100 1
  2. Tea Area 4-0 78 2
  3. Yankton 3-1 59 3
  4. Brookings 3-1 43 4
  5. Sturgis 2-2 9 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Huron 3, Mitchell 2, Watertown 1.

Class 11A

  1. West Central (14) 4-0 94 1
  2. Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 86 2
  3. Beresford 3-1 54 4
  4. Canton 2-2 29 3
  5. Dakota Valley 3-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 7, Sioux Falls Christian 6.

Class 11B

  1. Winner (20) 5-0 100 1
  2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-0 70 2
  3. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-0 68 3
  4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-0 35 5
  5. Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 3, Sioux Valley 2, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

  1. Howard (20) 5-0 100 1
  2. Wall 5-0 77 2
  3. Hamlin 5-0 50 3
  4. Hanson 3-1 41 4
  5. Parkston 4-1 20 5

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 12.

Class 9A

  1. Gregory (18) 4-0 98 1
  2. Warner (1) 4-0 78 2
  3. Castlewood (1) 4-0 61 3
  4. Lyman 4-0 38 5
  5. Alcester-Hudson 5-0 20 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota 3, Harding County/Bison 2.

Class 9B

  1. Herreid/Selby Area (20) 4-0 100 1
  2. Hitchcock-Tulare 5-0 79 2
  3. Sully Buttes 5-0 60 5
  4. De Smet 3-2 26 3
  5. Corsica-Stickney 4-1 22 RV

Receiving votes: Avon 7, Kadoka Area 6.