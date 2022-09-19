SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1
- O’Gorman 3-1 80 2
- Harrisburg 3-1 59 4
- Lincoln 2-2 34 3
- Brandon Valley 2-2 24 RV
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 3
Class 11AA
- Pierre (20) 4-0 100 1
- Tea Area 4-0 78 2
- Yankton 3-1 59 3
- Brookings 3-1 43 4
- Sturgis 2-2 9 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Huron 3, Mitchell 2, Watertown 1.
Class 11A
- West Central (14) 4-0 94 1
- Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 86 2
- Beresford 3-1 54 4
- Canton 2-2 29 3
- Dakota Valley 3-1 24 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 7, Sioux Falls Christian 6.
Class 11B
- Winner (20) 5-0 100 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-0 70 2
- Elk Point-Jefferson 4-0 68 3
- Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-0 35 5
- Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 21 RV
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 3, Sioux Valley 2, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
- Howard (20) 5-0 100 1
- Wall 5-0 77 2
- Hamlin 5-0 50 3
- Hanson 3-1 41 4
- Parkston 4-1 20 5
Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 12.
Class 9A
- Gregory (18) 4-0 98 1
- Warner (1) 4-0 78 2
- Castlewood (1) 4-0 61 3
- Lyman 4-0 38 5
- Alcester-Hudson 5-0 20 RV
Receiving votes: Canistota 3, Harding County/Bison 2.
Class 9B
- Herreid/Selby Area (20) 4-0 100 1
- Hitchcock-Tulare 5-0 79 2
- Sully Buttes 5-0 60 5
- De Smet 3-2 26 3
- Corsica-Stickney 4-1 22 RV
Receiving votes: Avon 7, Kadoka Area 6.