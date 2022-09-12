SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Jefferson (22) 3-0 110 1 O’Gorman 2-1 76 2 Lincoln 2-1 63 3 Harrisburg 2-1 56 5 Stevens 2-1 14 4

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11.

Class 11AA

Pierre (21) 3-0 109 1 Tea Area (1) 3-0 87 2 Yankton 3-0 68 3 Brookings 2-1 44 4 Mitchell 1-2 15 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7.

Class 11A

West Central (17) 3-0 105 1 Dell Rapids (5) 3-0 93 2 Canton 2-1 45 RV Beresford 2-1 44 4 Dakota Valley 2-1 23 3

Receiving votes: Madison 13, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Lennox 3.

Class 11B

Winner (22) 4-0 110 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-0 78 2 Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 72 3 St. Thomas More 3-0 31 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Sioux Valley 3.

Class 9AA

Howard (21) 4-0 109 1 Wall (1) 4-0 86 2 Hamlin 4-0 58 3 Hanson 3-1 51 5 Parkston 3-1 21 4

Receiving votes: FreemanMarion/Freeman Academy 4, Elkton-Lake Benton 1.

Class 9A

Gregory (19) 3-0 107 1 Warner (1) 4-0 82 2 Castlewood (1) 3-0 65 3 Canistota (1) 2-2 37 4 Lyman 4-0 35 5

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 3, Harding County/Bison 1.

Class 9B

Herreid/Selby Area (22) 3-0 110 1 Hitchcock-Tulare 4-0 85 2 De Smet 3-1 56 3 Avon 3-1 42 4 Sully Buttes 4-0 34 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1.