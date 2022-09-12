SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Jefferson (22) 3-0 110 1
- O’Gorman 2-1 76 2
- Lincoln 2-1 63 3
- Harrisburg 2-1 56 5
- Stevens 2-1 14 4
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11.
Class 11AA
- Pierre (21) 3-0 109 1
- Tea Area (1) 3-0 87 2
- Yankton 3-0 68 3
- Brookings 2-1 44 4
- Mitchell 1-2 15 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7.
Class 11A
- West Central (17) 3-0 105 1
- Dell Rapids (5) 3-0 93 2
- Canton 2-1 45 RV
- Beresford 2-1 44 4
- Dakota Valley 2-1 23 3
Receiving votes: Madison 13, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Lennox 3.
Class 11B
- Winner (22) 4-0 110 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-0 78 2
- Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 72 3
- St. Thomas More 3-0 31 4
- Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Sioux Valley 3.
Class 9AA
- Howard (21) 4-0 109 1
- Wall (1) 4-0 86 2
- Hamlin 4-0 58 3
- Hanson 3-1 51 5
- Parkston 3-1 21 4
Receiving votes: FreemanMarion/Freeman Academy 4, Elkton-Lake Benton 1.
Class 9A
- Gregory (19) 3-0 107 1
- Warner (1) 4-0 82 2
- Castlewood (1) 3-0 65 3
- Canistota (1) 2-2 37 4
- Lyman 4-0 35 5
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 3, Harding County/Bison 1.
Class 9B
- Herreid/Selby Area (22) 3-0 110 1
- Hitchcock-Tulare 4-0 85 2
- De Smet 3-1 56 3
- Avon 3-1 42 4
- Sully Buttes 4-0 34 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1.