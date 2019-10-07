South Dakota prep media football poll – October 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2019-20 Summit League men's basketball season is expected to be a highly-contested journey all the way to the first week of March and a strong indicator of that is nearly half of the programs received first-place votes in the preseason poll.

And, after all the votes were tabulated, it was 2019 Tournament Champion North Dakota State that found itself on top of that poll after receiving 23 of 34 first-place votes from a panel of the league's nine head coaches, sports information directors and select media members. NDSU's ascension to the top of the preseason poll is the program's first since the 2013-14 season.

The Bison, who topped the poll with 526 points, captured the postseason event as the No. 4 seed with Tournament MVP Vinnie Shahid leading the way. Shahid was one of six players selected to the preseason all-league first team. Classmate Tyson Ward (12.4 ppg) was a second-team honoree.

South Dakota followed NDSU in second place with six first-place votes and 457 total points. The Coyotes are led by second-year head coach Todd Lee, who has Preseason Player of the Year Stanley Umude back to anchor a squad that went 7-9 in league play a year ago. Umude is the first Coyote to earn that distinction since USD joined the league prior to the 2011-12 season.

Lee also has two more preseason all-league team selections in Triston Simpson (first team) and Tyler Hagedorn (second team) back to aid in a potential championship run. Hagedorn was a preseason all-league selection a year ago as well, but missed the entire campaign due to injury.

With a pair of front-line starters back that landed on the preseason all-league first team, Oral Roberts was pegged to finish third in the poll with a trio of first-place votes and a 404-point total. Forwards Emmanuel Nzekwesi, a second team all-league performer last year, and 2019 Newcomer and Freshman of the Year Kevin Obanor both return to provide a potent inside threat.

Following its runner-up finish from a year ago, Omaha was picked to finish fourth with 369 points. Reigning Coach of the Year Derrin Hansen has a veteran squad back with three double-figure scorers returning to his lineup. Two members of the that trio, JT Gibson (12.9 ppg) and Matt Pile (11.2 ppg), were preseason all-second team selections.

South Dakota State's Eric Henderson inherits a Jackrabbits' squad that has won the last four regular-season titles. The former Jackrabbit assistant is one of two first-year coaches in the league and his team was picked to finish fifth with 300 points, while receiving the final two first-place votes.

Purdue Fort Wayne, who enters its final season as a league member, was picked to finish sixth with 224 points. Senior Matt Holba is the Mastodons top-returning scorer after averaging 11.7 ppg a year ago. He was picked as a preseason all-second team honoree.

Western Illinois, who became the first No. 8 seed in tournament history to knock off the top seed a year ago, was picked to finish seventh after totaling 188 points. The Leathernecks return the league's top returning scorer in Kobe Webster. The junior was a preseason first-team selection after averaging 17.0 ppg.

Like Henderson, North Dakota's Paul Sather is a first-year coach as he took over for the Fighting Hawks after a successful run in Division II at Northern State. His first UND squad was picked to finish eighth with 164 points after winning six league contests in its debut season as a league member last season.

Denver rounded out the poll in ninth place with 113 total points. Head coach Rodney Billups has a young core back that will look to bounce back from a three-win season in league play.

Points for the preseason poll were compiled on a 9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, while all-league teams were compiled on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. The top six vote-getters earned first-team honors and the next five were selected to the second team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes or team.

The 2020 Summit League Tournament will be March 7-10 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

2019-20 Preseason Summit League Player of the YearStanley Umude – South Dakota