South Dakota prep media football poll – October 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 7 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (22) 5-1 114 2
2. SF Lincoln (1) 5-1 90 3
3. Harrisburg 5-1 59 4
4. Brandon Valley 4-2 57 1
5. SF O’Gorman 4-2 25 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 6-0 115 1
2. Brookings 6-0 92 2
3. Mitchell 3-3 63 3
4. Huron 3-3 47 4
5. Sturgis 2-4 23 NR
Receiving votes: Yankton 5.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (17) 5-1 109 1
2. Dell Rapids (6) 6-0 98 2
3. Dakota Valley 4-2 55 3
4. Madison 3-3 37 5
5. Canton 4-2 24 RV
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 20, West Central 2.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 6-0 111 1
2. Winner (4) 7-0 96 2
3. Webster Area 6-0 65 3
4. St. Thomas More 5-1 45 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-2 22 5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 6.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (22) 7-0 114 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (1) 6-0 93 2
3. Deuel 5-1 68 4
4. Parker 5-1 46 5
5. Hamlin 5-2 9 RV
Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 6, Baltic 5, Lemmon-McIntosh 4.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (16) 6-0 105 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (6) 6-0 98 2
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 6-0 71 3
4. Howard 5-1 41 5
5. Gregory 5-1 26 4
Receiving votes: Warner 4.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 6-0 113 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 6-0 94 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 4-2 62 3
4. Harding County 5-1 49 4
5. Herreid/Selby Area 5-1 24 5
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 3.