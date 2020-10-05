South Dakota prep media football poll – October 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 5 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (20) 5-0 100 1
2. Brandon Valley 4-1 79 2
3. Harrisburg 4-1 61 3
4. Lincoln 3-2 35 4
5. O’Gorman 3-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Washington 1.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (16) 6-0 96 1
2. Brookings (4) 6-0 80 2
3. Pierre 4-1 64 3
4. Mitchell 3-3 40 4
5. Sturgis 2-4 16 5
Receiving votes: Huron 4.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (20) 5-0 100 1
2. Dakota Valley 4-2 69 4
3. Dell Rapids 5-1 55 2
4. Canton 3-2 47 3
5. Madison 3-3 27 5
Receiving votes: Milbank 1, West Central 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 6-0 97 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 6-0 82 2
3. Sioux Valley 5-1 58 3
4. St. Thomas More 4-1 31 5
5. Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 13.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 6-0 100 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 6-0 78 2
3. Hamlin 7-0 52 3
4. Platte-Geddes 6-0 47 4
5. Hanson 6-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4.
Class 9A
1. Howard (20) 6-0 100 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 5-1 79 2
3. Warner 6-0 57 3
4. Wall 5-0 29 5
5. De Smet 5-2 23 4
Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 4, Philip 2.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (19) 5-1 99 1
2. Langford Area 4-2 65 2
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 4-2 55 3
4. Herreid/Selby Area 5-1 39 5
5. Alcester-Hudson 4-2 25 4
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 15, Colman-Egan 2.