South Dakota prep media football poll – October 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 28 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (17) 8-1 85 1
2. SF Lincoln 8-1 67 2
3. Brandon Valley 7-2 51 3
4. SF O’Gorman 7-2 35 4
5. Harrisburg 5-4 17 5

Class 11AA
1. Pierre (17) 9-0 85 1
2. Brookings 8-1 68 2
3. Huron 5-4 51 4
T-4. Mitchell 4-5 25 3
T-4. Sturgis 4-5 25 5
Receiving votes: Yankton 1. 

Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (17) 9-0 85 2
2. Tea Area 7-2 66 1
3. Canton 7-2 53 3
4. Dakota Valley 6-3 29 4
5. Lennox 5-4 17 5
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 3, Madison 2.

