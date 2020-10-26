South Dakota prep media football poll – October 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 19 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. Class “11B” and all three 9-man classes have already started their playoffs and were not included in this week’s poll.

Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (19) 7-0 95 1
2. Brandon Valley 6-1 76 2
3. Lincoln 5-3 47 4
4. O’Gorman 6-3 42 5
5. Harrisburg 5-3 25 3

Class 11AA
1. Brookings (18) 9-0 95 2
2. Yankton (1) 8-1 74 1
3. Pierre 6-2 59 3
4. Sturgis 5-4 38 4
5. Huron 4-5 17 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 2. 

Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 8-0 95 1
2. Canton 6-2 75 2
3. Dakota Valley 6-3 46 4
4. West Central 5-4 45 3
5. Dell Rapids 5-3 20 5
Receiving votes: Madison 4. 

