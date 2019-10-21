South Dakota prep media football poll – October 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (21) 7-1 105 1
2. SF Lincoln 7-1 84 2
3. Brandon Valley 6-2 62 3
4. SF O’Gorman 6-2 42 5
5. Harrisburg 5-3 22 4
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Brookings 7-1 84 2
3. Mitchell 4-4 54 3
4. Huron 4-4 38 4
5. Sturgis 3-5 28 5
Receiving votes: Yankton 5, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (16) 7-1 100 1
2. Dell Rapids (5) 8-0 89 2
3. Canton 6-2 63 4
4. Dakota Valley 5-3 34 5
5. Lennox 4-4 14 RV
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 9, Madison 6.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 8-0 103 1
2. Winner (2) 8-0 86 2
3. Webster Area 8-0 60 3
4. St. Thomas More 7-1 42 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6-2 20 5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 2, Mobridge-Pollock 2.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Bon Homme 7-1 82 2
3. Deuel 7-1 64 3
4. Hamlin 6-2 43 4
5. Parker 6-2 17 RV
Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 2, Baltic 2.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (16) 8-0 98 2
2. Canistota/Freeman (4) 7-1 76 1
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 7-0 74 3
4. Howard 7-1 42 4
5. Gregory 7-1 25 5
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 7-1 84 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 6-2 60 3
4. Harding County 7-1 45 4
5. Langford Area 6-2 19 5
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 2.