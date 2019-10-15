South Dakota prep media football poll – October 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 14 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (19) 6-1 99 1
2. SF Lincoln (1) 6-1 81 2
3. Brandon Valley 5-2 52 4
4. Harrisburg 5-2 40 3
5. SF O’Gorman 5-2 28 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 7-0 100 1
2. Brookings 6-1 80 2
3. Mitchell 4-3 59 3
4. Huron 4-3 41 4
5. Sturgis 2-5 16 5
Receiving votes: Yankton 4.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 6-1 99 1
2. Dell Rapids (1) 7-0 81 2
3. Madison 4-3 55 4
4. Canton 5-2 44 5
5. Dakota Valley 4-3 15 3
Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Tri-Valley 2.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 7-0 99 1
2. Winner (1) 8-0 81 2
3. Webster Area 7-0 57 3
4. St. Thomas More 6-1 37 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-2 23 5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 3.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 7-0 98 2
2. Bon Homme (2) 7-1 75 1
3. Deuel 6-1 66 3
4. Hamlin 6-2 37 5
5. Baltic 5-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Parker 5, Arlington/Lake Preston 1.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (10) 7-0 90 2
2. Sully Buttes (10) 7-0 89 1
3. Britton-Hecla 6-0 59 3
4. Howard 6-1 36 4
5. Gregory 6-1 24 5
Receiving votes: Warner 2.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (20) 7-0 100 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-1 73 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 5-2 63 3
4. Harding County 6-1 44 4
5. Langford Area 5-2 8 NR
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 7, Scotland 5.