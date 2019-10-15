South Dakota prep media football poll – October 14th

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Mason Crosby nailed a 23-yard field goal as time expired, and the Green Bay Packers benefited from some questionable officiating to edge the Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful 35-yard throw to Allen Lazard for his first career score.