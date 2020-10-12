South Dakota prep media football poll – October 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 12 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (18) 5-0 94 1
2. Brandon Valley (1) 5-1 76 2
3. Harrisburg 5-1 58 3
4. Lincoln 3-3 33 4
5. O’Gorman 4-3 24 5

Class 11AA
1. Yankton (15) 7-0 91 1
2. Brookings (4) 7-0 80 2
3. Pierre 4-2 56 3
4. Sturgis 3-4 39 5
5. Mitchell 3-4 19 4

Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 6-0 95 1
2. Dakota Valley 5-2 74 2
3. Dell Rapids 5-1 56 3
4. Canton 4-2 38 4
5. West Central 4-3 20 RV
Receiving votes: Milbank 1, Madison 1. 

Class 11B
1. Winner (16) 7-0 92 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 7-0 79 2
3. Sioux Valley 6-1 55 3
4. St. Thomas More 5-1 32 4
5. Mobridge-Pollock 7-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 3.

Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 7-0 95 1
2 Lemmon/McIntosh 7-0 74 2
3. Hamlin 8-0 52 3
4. Platte-Geddes 7-0 44 4
5. Hanson 6-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 3.

Class 9A
1. Howard (19) 7-0 95 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 6-1 76 2
3. Warner 6-0 54 3
4. Wall 6-0 36 4
5. De Smet 5-2 22 5
Receiving votes: Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1, Philip 1. 

Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (19) 6-1 95 1
2. Langford Area 5-2 71 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 6-1 44 4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 40 3
5. Alcester-Hudson 5-2 23 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12. 

