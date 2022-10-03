SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1 Harrisburg 5-1 68 3 O’Gorman 4-2 58 2 Brandon Valley 3-3 30 4 Lincoln 3-3 23 5

Receiving votes: Washington 1.

Class 11AA

Pierre (18) 6-0 90 1 Tea Area 6-0 72 2 Yankton 4-2 53 3 Brookings 4-2 34 4 Aberdeen Central 3-3 19 5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 2.

Class 11A

West Central (14) 6-0 86 1 Dell Rapids (4) 6-0 76 2 Dakota Valley 5-1 46 4 Beresford 4-2 38 3 Sioux Falls Christian 4-2 18 T-5

Receiving votes: Canton 6.

Class 11B

Winner (18) 6-0 90 1 Elk Point-Jefferson 6-0 68 3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-1 45 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 43 4 Aberdeen Roncalli 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

Howard (17) 7-0 87 1 Wall 7-0 72 2 Hanson 5-1 42 4 Hamlin (1) 6-1 34 3 Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

Warner (16) 6-0 88 2 Gregory (1) 5-1 71 1 Castlewood (1) 5-1 55 3 Lyman 5-1 34 5 Alcester-Hudson 6-1 16 4

Receiving votes: Canistota 5, Philip 1.

Class 9B

Herreid/Selby Area (17) 6-0 89 1 Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2 Corsica-Stickney 5-1 47 3 Sully Buttes 5-1 36 4 De Smet 4-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Faith 2, Avon 1.