SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

  1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1
  2. Harrisburg 5-1 68 3
  3. O’Gorman 4-2 58 2
  4. Brandon Valley 3-3 30 4
  5. Lincoln 3-3 23 5

Receiving votes: Washington 1.

Class 11AA

  1. Pierre (18) 6-0 90 1
  2. Tea Area 6-0 72 2
  3. Yankton 4-2 53 3
  4. Brookings 4-2 34 4
  5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 19 5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 2.

Class 11A

  1. West Central (14) 6-0 86 1
  2. Dell Rapids (4) 6-0 76 2
  3. Dakota Valley 5-1 46 4
  4. Beresford 4-2 38 3
  5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-2 18 T-5

Receiving votes: Canton 6.

Class 11B

  1. Winner (18) 6-0 90 1
  2. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-0 68 3
  3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-1 45 2
  4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 43 4
  5. Aberdeen Roncalli 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

  1. Howard (17) 7-0 87 1
  2. Wall 7-0 72 2
  3. Hanson 5-1 42 4
  4. Hamlin (1) 6-1 34 3
  5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

  1. Warner (16) 6-0 88 2
  2. Gregory (1) 5-1 71 1
  3. Castlewood (1) 5-1 55 3
  4. Lyman 5-1 34 5
  5. Alcester-Hudson 6-1 16 4

Receiving votes: Canistota 5, Philip 1.

Class 9B

  1. Herreid/Selby Area (17) 6-0 89 1
  2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2
  3. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 47 3
  4. Sully Buttes 5-1 36 4
  5. De Smet 4-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Faith 2, Avon 1.