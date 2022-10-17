SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Jefferson (20) 8-0 100 1
- Harrisburg 7-1 79 2
- O’Gorman 6-2 61 3
- Lincoln 5-3 40 4
- Brandon Valley 3-5 20 5
Class 11AA
- Pierre (20) 8-0 100 1
- Tea Area 7-1 80 2
- Aberdeen Central 5-3 60 4
- Yankton 4-4 39 3
- Brookings 4-4 20 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
- Dell Rapids (20) 8-0 100 1
- West Central 7-1 79 2
- Beresford 6-2 61 4
- Dakota Valley 6-2 32 3
- Sioux Falls Christian 5-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Canton 4.
Class 11B
- Winner (20) 8-0 100 1
- Elk Point-Jefferson 8-0 79 2
- Aberdeen Roncalli 8-0 53 4
- Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-1 44 3
- McCook Central/Montrose 7-1 21 5
Receiving votes: Hot Springs 2, Bridgwater-Emery/Ethan 1.
Class 9AA
- Howard (17) 8-0 96 1
- Wall (2) 8-0 82 2
- Hanson 7-1 49 3
- Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 8-0 35 5
- Hamlin 7-1 26 4
Receiving votes: Parkston 12.
Class 9A
- Warner (19) 8-0 99 1
- Gregory (1) 7-1 80 2
- Lyman 7-1 52 4
- Castlewood 6-2 36 3
- Alcester-Hudson 7-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Canistota 6, Harding County/Bison 5, Philip 3.
Class 9B
- Herreid/Selby Area (19) 8-0 99 1
- Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 8-0 81 2
- Sully Buttes 6-2 58 4
- Corsica-Stickney 6-2 32 3
- De Smet 5-3 21 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 9.