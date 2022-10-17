SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

  1. Jefferson (20) 8-0 100 1
  2. Harrisburg 7-1 79 2
  3. O’Gorman 6-2 61 3
  4. Lincoln 5-3 40 4
  5. Brandon Valley 3-5 20 5

Class 11AA

  1. Pierre (20) 8-0 100 1
  2. Tea Area 7-1 80 2
  3. Aberdeen Central 5-3 60 4
  4. Yankton 4-4 39 3
  5. Brookings 4-4 20 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

  1. Dell Rapids (20) 8-0 100 1
  2. West Central 7-1 79 2
  3. Beresford 6-2 61 4
  4. Dakota Valley 6-2 32 3
  5. Sioux Falls Christian 5-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Canton 4.

Class 11B

  1. Winner (20) 8-0 100 1
  2. Elk Point-Jefferson 8-0 79 2
  3. Aberdeen Roncalli 8-0 53 4
  4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-1 44 3
  5. McCook Central/Montrose 7-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 2, Bridgwater-Emery/Ethan 1.

Class 9AA

  1. Howard (17) 8-0 96 1
  2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2
  3. Hanson 7-1 49 3
  4. Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 8-0 35 5
  5. Hamlin 7-1 26 4

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

  1. Warner (19) 8-0 99 1
  2. Gregory (1) 7-1 80 2
  3. Lyman 7-1 52 4
  4. Castlewood 6-2 36 3
  5. Alcester-Hudson 7-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Canistota 6, Harding County/Bison 5, Philip 3.

Class 9B

  1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 8-0 99 1
  2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 8-0 81 2
  3. Sully Buttes 6-2 58 4
  4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 32 3
  5. De Smet 5-3 21 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 9.