SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Jefferson (20) 8-0 100 1 Harrisburg 7-1 79 2 O’Gorman 6-2 61 3 Lincoln 5-3 40 4 Brandon Valley 3-5 20 5

Class 11AA

Pierre (20) 8-0 100 1 Tea Area 7-1 80 2 Aberdeen Central 5-3 60 4 Yankton 4-4 39 3 Brookings 4-4 20 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

Dell Rapids (20) 8-0 100 1 West Central 7-1 79 2 Beresford 6-2 61 4 Dakota Valley 6-2 32 3 Sioux Falls Christian 5-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Canton 4.

Class 11B

Winner (20) 8-0 100 1 Elk Point-Jefferson 8-0 79 2 Aberdeen Roncalli 8-0 53 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-1 44 3 McCook Central/Montrose 7-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 2, Bridgwater-Emery/Ethan 1.

Class 9AA

Howard (17) 8-0 96 1 Wall (2) 8-0 82 2 Hanson 7-1 49 3 Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 8-0 35 5 Hamlin 7-1 26 4

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

Warner (19) 8-0 99 1 Gregory (1) 7-1 80 2 Lyman 7-1 52 4 Castlewood 6-2 36 3 Alcester-Hudson 7-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Canistota 6, Harding County/Bison 5, Philip 3.

Class 9B

Herreid/Selby Area (19) 8-0 99 1 Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 8-0 81 2 Sully Buttes 6-2 58 4 Corsica-Stickney 6-2 32 3 De Smet 5-3 21 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 9.