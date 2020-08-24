South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – August 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media for the week of Aug. 24 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The polls in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A are unchanged from the preseason edition.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (15) 86
2. Brandon Valley (2) 67
3. O’Gorman (1) 55
4. Harrisburg 29
5. Washington 26
Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (18) 90
2. Yankton 60
3. Mitchell 50
4. Huron 38
5. Brookings 20
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.
Class 11A
1. Canton (13) 81
2. Tea Area (3) 68
3. Dell Rapids (2) 58
4. West Central 29
5. Dakota Valley 19
Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 1-0 93 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) 1-0 77 2
3. McCook Central/Montrose 1-0 49 3
4. Sioux Valley 1-0 40 4
5. St. Thomas More 1-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Garretson 1, Mobridge-Pollock 1, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 1-0 95 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 1-0 71 T-2
3. Deuel 0-0 41 4
4. Platte-Geddes 1-0 40 RV
5. Hamlin 1-0 18 5
Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 8, Baltic 7, Bon Homme 4, Florence/Henry 1.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (19) 1-0 95 1
2. Howard 1-0 71 2
3. Gregory 1-0 53 3
4. De Smet 1-0 32 4
5. Warner 1-0 23 RV
Receiving votes: Wall 5, Britton-Hecla 4, Philip 2.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 1-0 90 1
2. Colman-Egan (5) 1-0 81 2
3. Langford Area 1-0 51 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 1-0 37 RV
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-1 14 3
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 5, Scotland 2, Faith 2, Kadoka Area 1, Harding County 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.