SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 29 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (15) 1-0 95 3

2. O’Gorman (4) 1-0 80 4

3. Lincoln (1) 1-0 63 5

4. Brandon Valley 0-1 26 1

5. Stevens 1-0 19 NR

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 15, Roosevelt 2.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 1-0 100 1

2. Tea Area 1-0 74 2

3. Yankton 1-0 63 3

4. Brookings 1-0 43 4

5. Sturgis 1-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 1.

Class 11A

1. West Central (8) 1-0 84 2

2. Dell Rapids (9) 1-0 82 4

3. Canton (3) 1-0 69 3

4. Dakota Valley 1-0 29 5

5. Madison 0-1 16 1

Receiving votes: Beresford 13, Lennox 7.

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 2-0 100 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 77 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 63 3

4. Sioux Valley 2-0 27 4

5. St. Thomas More 1-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (20) 2-0 100 1

2. Wall 2-0 73 2

3. Hamlin 2-0 42 4

4. Parkston 2-0 37 RV

5. Hanson 1-1 31 5

Receiving votes: Bon Homme 11, Ipswich 4, Platte-Geddes 2.

Class 9A

1. Canistota (11) 1-1 89 1

2. Gregory (9) 1-0 86 2

3. Warner 2-0 56 5

4. Castlewood 1-0 26 RV

5. Chester Area 2-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 11, Lyman 9, Harding County/Bison 9, Deubrook Area 1.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (14) 1-0 92 2

2. Avon (3) 2-0 81 3

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-0 50 4

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 1-1 41 1

5. De Smet 1-1 18 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12, Sully Buttes 4, Faith 2.