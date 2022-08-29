SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 29 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Jefferson (15) 1-0 95 3
2. O’Gorman (4) 1-0 80 4
3. Lincoln (1) 1-0 63 5
4. Brandon Valley 0-1 26 1
5. Stevens 1-0 19 NR
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 15, Roosevelt 2.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 1-0 100 1
2. Tea Area 1-0 74 2
3. Yankton 1-0 63 3
4. Brookings 1-0 43 4
5. Sturgis 1-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 1.
Class 11A
1. West Central (8) 1-0 84 2
2. Dell Rapids (9) 1-0 82 4
3. Canton (3) 1-0 69 3
4. Dakota Valley 1-0 29 5
5. Madison 0-1 16 1
Receiving votes: Beresford 13, Lennox 7.
Class 11B
1. Winner (20) 2-0 100 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 77 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 63 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-0 27 4
5. St. Thomas More 1-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
Class 9AA
1. Howard (20) 2-0 100 1
2. Wall 2-0 73 2
3. Hamlin 2-0 42 4
4. Parkston 2-0 37 RV
5. Hanson 1-1 31 5
Receiving votes: Bon Homme 11, Ipswich 4, Platte-Geddes 2.
Class 9A
1. Canistota (11) 1-1 89 1
2. Gregory (9) 1-0 86 2
3. Warner 2-0 56 5
4. Castlewood 1-0 26 RV
5. Chester Area 2-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 11, Lyman 9, Harding County/Bison 9, Deubrook Area 1.
Class 9B
1. Herreid/Selby Area (14) 1-0 92 2
2. Avon (3) 2-0 81 3
3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-0 50 4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 1-1 41 1
5. De Smet 1-1 18 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12, Sully Buttes 4, Faith 2.