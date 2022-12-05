SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the 2022 Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.

Class ‘AA’ Boys

1. Jefferson (11) 75

2. Harrisburg (1) 68

T-3. Lincoln (2) 39

T-3. O’Gorman (3) 39

5. Pierre 36

Receiving votes: Roosevelt (1) 9, Washington 3, Mitchell 1.

Class ‘A’ Boys

1. Dakota Valley (17) 85

2. Sioux Valley 63

3. Dell Rapids 36

4. St. Thomas More 32

5. Lennox (1) 16

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 14, Red Cloud 13, Winner 8, Hamlin 3.

Class ‘B’ Boys

1. White River (12) 82

2. De Smet (4) 55

3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 51

4. Lower Brule 37

5. Castlewood (1) 25

Receiving votes: Gregory 11, Howard 2, Wall 2, Canistota 2, Faith 2, Harding County 1.

Class ‘AA’ Girls

1. O’Gorman (17) 89

2. Jefferson 56

3. Washington (1) 54

4. Brandon Valley 49

5. Pierre 7

Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Stevens 4, Harrisburg 4, Watertown 1.

Class ‘A’ Girls

1. St. Thomas More (15) 86

2. Wagner (2) 62

3. Hamlin (1) 57

4. Flandreau 23

5. West Central 14

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 12, Florence-Henry 5, Tea Area 4, Hanson 3, Rapid City Christian 2, Lakota Tech 2.

Class ‘B’ Girls

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 82

2. Corsica-Stickney (4) 69

3. Wolsey-Wessington 43

4. Castlewood 21

5. Centerville 20

Receiving votes: De Smet 11, Howard 10, Freeman 5, Wall 4, Sully Buttes 3, Jones County 2.