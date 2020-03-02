 

South Dakota prep media basketball poll – March 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Huron (13) 16-4 77 1
2. Yankton (3) 16-4 67 2
3. Roosevelt 14-6 42 3
4. Rapid City Stevens 13-6 23 5
5. Brandon Valley 13-7 14 RV
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 9, Washington 8.

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (13) 17-2 77 1
2. Sioux Valley (3) 19-1 67 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian 15-5 40 3
4. Lennox 17-3 25 5
5. Crow Creek 18-2 23 3
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Tiospa Zina 1, Madison 1. 

Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (12) 18-2 76 1
2. De Smet (4) 18-2 68 2
3. Viborg-Hurley 16-3 43 3
4. White River 17-3 32 4
5. Hanson 17-3 14 5
Receiving votes: Arlington 6, Howard 1. 

Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (16) 20-0 80 1
2. Rapid City Stevens 19-1 64 2
3. Lincoln 14-6 36 3
4. Yankton 14-6 32 4
5. Harrisburg 16-4 28 5

Class A
1. Winner (16) 20-0 80 1
2. Lennox 19-1 62 2
3. St. Thomas More 18-2 49 3
4. Crow Creek 18-2 27 4
5. Flandreau 18-2 15 5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 6, Red Cloud 1.

