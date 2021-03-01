South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – March 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Yankton (7) 17-3 76 2
2. Washington (8) 15-2 75 1
3. O’Gorman (3) 14-6 54 4
4. Roosevelt 13-5 41 3
5. Brandon Valley 14-6 21 5
Receiving votes: Mitchell 2, Harrisburg 1. 

Class A
1. Vermillion (18) 20-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 19-1 71 2
3. Dakota Valley 18-2 52 4
4. SF Christian 15-5 27 3
5. Winner 18-2 24 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6. 

Class B
1. De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1
2. Canistota 18-2 69 2
3. Howard 17-3 56 3
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 16-4 26 5
5. Viborg-Hurley 14-5 18 4
Receiving votes: White River 7, Potter County 3, Platte-Geddes 1. 

Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 16-2 90 1
2. Harrisburg 18-2 71 2
3. Aberdeen Central 17-3 51 3
4. O’Gorman 14-6 34 4
5. Brandon Valley 15-5 19 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 3, Mitchell 2.   

