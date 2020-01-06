South Dakota prep media basketball poll – January 6th

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball has moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 this week at No. 22. It marks the highest ranking the Coyotes have earned in the AP Top 25 in four weeks of being ranked the last two seasons.

No. 22 South Dakota (14-2, 3-0) kicked off Summit League action with three wins in eight days by an average scoring margin of 32 points.