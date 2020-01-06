South Dakota prep media basketball poll – January 6th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 6 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (13) 5-1 84 3
2. Yankton (2) 4-2 69 1
3. Huron (3) 4-1 63 4
4. Roosevelt (2) 4-1 57 2
5. O’Gorman (2) 3-2 37 RV
Receiving votes: Washington 13, Aberdeen Central 4, Lincoln 3
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (21) 5-0 109 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 4-1 80 2
3. Dakota Valley 5-0 61 3
4. Sioux Valley 5-0 49 4
5. Lennox 3-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 10, Tiospa Zina 2, Tea Area 2, Rapid City Christian 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (9) 2-0 93 2
2. De Smet (10) 4-1 90 1
3. White River (3) 5-0 78 3
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 5-1 39 4
T-5. Aberdeen Christian 5-1 11 RV
T-5. Lyman 6-1 11 RV
Receiving votes: Canistota 3, Marty 2, Howard 2, Faith 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Rapid City Stevens (1) 6-0 89 2
3. Harrisburg 6-0 56 T-3
4. Washington 4-1 52 T-3
5. Lincoln 3-2 20 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 4.
Class A
1. Winner (16) 5-0 102 1
2. Lennox (5) 5-0 92 2
3. St. Thomas More (1) 5-0 69 3
4. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 38 5
5. Crow Creek 7-0 20 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 3, West Central 3, Tea Area 2, Tri-Valley 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (19) 4-0 107 1
2. De Smet (2) 5-0 85 3
3. Ethan 4-0 59 4
4. Castlewood (1) 3-1 45 2
5. White River 4-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 5, Faulkton Area 3.