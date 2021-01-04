South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 4

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 4 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys Basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (15) 3-0 84 2
2. Yankton (3) 5-1 69 4
3. Harrisburg 5-0 44 5
4. Brandon Valley 3-1 41 1
5. Mitchell 6-0 27 RV
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1. 

Class A
1. Dakota Valley (18) 5-0 90 1
2. SF Christian 4-1 65 2
3. Sioux Valley 7-0 52 4
4. Dell Rapids 4-1 39 3
5. Vermillion 4-0 24 5

Class B
1. De Smet (15) 5-1 87 1
2. Platte-Geddes (3) 3-0 75 2
3. Howard 4-0 29 RV
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 28 5
5. Canistota 4-0 27 RV
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 21, Lemmon 2, White River 1. 

Girls Basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (14) 3-0 86 2
2. Harrisburg (3) 6-0 65 3
3. O’Gorman (1) 3-1 49 1
4. Brandon Valley 4-1 35 4
5. Aberdeen Central 4-0 34 5

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17) 5-0 88 1
T-2. West Central (1) 4-1 62 2
T-2. Winner 5-1 62 3
4. Hamlin 3-1 29 5
5. SF Christian 4-0 17 RV
Receiving votes: Tea Area 6, Garretson 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (18) 5-0 90 1
2. Castlewood 4-0 65 2
3. White River 5-0 51 4
4. Ethan 4-0 37 3
5. Viborg-Hurley 7-0 26 5
Receiving votes: Newell 1.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 