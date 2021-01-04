South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 4 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (15) 3-0 84 2
2. Yankton (3) 5-1 69 4
3. Harrisburg 5-0 44 5
4. Brandon Valley 3-1 41 1
5. Mitchell 6-0 27 RV
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (18) 5-0 90 1
2. SF Christian 4-1 65 2
3. Sioux Valley 7-0 52 4
4. Dell Rapids 4-1 39 3
5. Vermillion 4-0 24 5
Class B
1. De Smet (15) 5-1 87 1
2. Platte-Geddes (3) 3-0 75 2
3. Howard 4-0 29 RV
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 28 5
5. Canistota 4-0 27 RV
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 21, Lemmon 2, White River 1.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (14) 3-0 86 2
2. Harrisburg (3) 6-0 65 3
3. O’Gorman (1) 3-1 49 1
4. Brandon Valley 4-1 35 4
5. Aberdeen Central 4-0 34 5
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17) 5-0 88 1
T-2. West Central (1) 4-1 62 2
T-2. Winner 5-1 62 3
4. Hamlin 3-1 29 5
5. SF Christian 4-0 17 RV
Receiving votes: Tea Area 6, Garretson 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (18) 5-0 90 1
2. Castlewood 4-0 65 2
3. White River 5-0 51 4
4. Ethan 4-0 37 3
5. Viborg-Hurley 7-0 26 5
Receiving votes: Newell 1.