SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS

1. Jefferson (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Lincoln 10-1 72 2

3. Mitchell 9-2 51 3

4. Brandon Valley 8-4 31 RV

5. Pierre 8-5 15 4

Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Harrisburg 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1, Aberdeen Central 1

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS

1. Dakota Valley (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 11-1 68 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 11-1 57 3

4. St. Thomas More 13-1 28 5

5. Winner 11-1 13 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Lennox 2, Hot Springs 1

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 12-0 90 1

2. White River 11-2 66 2

3. De Smet 12-2 60 3

4. Lower Brule 12-3 35 4

5. Faith 11-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, Wolsey-Wessington 2, James Valley Christian 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

1. Jefferson (16) 11-2 87 3

2. Washington (2) 9-2 69 1

3. Pierre 10-2 40 T-5

4. Harrisburg 10-2 34 4

5. O’Gorman 8-3 22 2

Receiving votes: Stevens 16, Brandon Valley 2

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

1. Hamlin (15) 13-0 86 1

2. Vermillion (3) 14-0 75 2

3. Wagner 12-1 52 4

4. Red Cloud 13-0 29 5

5. St. Thomas More 11-3 22 3

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 12-1 90 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 11-2 72 2

3. Centerville 10-3 37 3

4. Sully Buttes 10-2 23 RV

5. Ethan 10-2 14 RV

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 11, Jones County 7, Arlington 6, Howard 4, Warner 4, Wall 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1