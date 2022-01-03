South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 3 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (14) 4-0 70 1

2. O’Gorman 4-1 55 2

3. Pierre 4-0 37 5

4. Aberdeen Central 5-1 17 3

5. Mitchell 4-1 16 RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Yankton 7.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (5) 4-0 60 2

2. Sioux Valley (6) 3-1 52 1

3. St. Thomas More (3) 6-0 49 3

4. Winner 6-0 33 4

5. West Central 3-1 5 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 4, Hanson 4, Tea Area 3

Class B

1. De Smet (14) 5-1 70 1

2. White River 4-1 53 3

3. Lower Brule 5-1 36 4

4. Aberdeen Christian 3-2 26 2

5. Timber Lake 5-0 11 NR

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 5, Waubay-Summit 3, Viborg-Hurley 2, Faulkton Area 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 2.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (14) 4-0 70 1

2. Brandon Valley 5-0 56 2

3. O’Gorman 2-1 38 3

4. RC Central 4-0 29 4

5. RC Stevens 4-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Watertown 1. 

Class A

1. Flandreau (3) 5-0 51 2

2. St. Thomas More (7) 5-1 49 1

3. West Central (1) 4-0 40 3

4. Wagner (1) 3-0 24 T-4

5. Dakota Valley (1) 7-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Red Cloud 7, Sioux Falls Christian (1) 6, Parkston 2, Florence-Henry 1. 

Class B

1. Roncalli (14) 5-0 70 1

2. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 54 2

3. White River 5-1 42 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 4-0 22 4

5. Ethan 3-1 9 5

Receiving votes: De Smet 8, Colman-Egan 2, Howard 2, Viborg-Hurley 1. 

