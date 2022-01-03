South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury found fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud for turning her blood-testing startup Theranos into a sophisticated sham — one that duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as Holmes promised.

The 37-year-old Holmes was found guilty on 2 counts of wire fraud and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on Monday after 7 days of deliberation. The jury decision followed a three-month trial featuring dozens of witnesses — including Holmes herself — and numerous exhibits. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each guilty count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive anything close to the maximum sentence.