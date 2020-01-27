 

Avera

South Dakota prep media basketball poll – January 27th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Basketball generic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 27 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (14) 9-2 94 1
2. O’Gorman (6) 9-2 83 3
3. Brandon Valley 8-2 59 4
4. Roosevelt 8-3 33 5
5. Huron 7-2 28 2
Receiving votes: Lincoln 3. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (20) 10-0 100 1
2. Sioux Valley 10-1 58 3
3. Lennox 11-1 50 5
4. Sioux Falls Christian 8-2 45 2
5. Dakota Valley 9-2 24 4
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 14, Groton Area 5, Tiospa Zina 3, Vermillion 1. 

Class B
1. De Smet (19) 8-1 99 2
2. Viborg-Hurley (1) 8-1 81 1
3. White River 9-1 36 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 10-2 28 RV
5. Canistota 8-2 20 RV
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 16, Hanson 9, Lyman 4, Platte-Geddes 4, Howard 1, Freeman Academy/Marion 1, Sully Buttes 1.  

Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (20) 10-0 100 1
2. Harrisburg 11-0 71 3
3. Rapid City Stevens 11-1 69 2
4. Lincoln 7-2 40 4
5. Roosevelt 5-5 15 RV
Receiving votes: Washington 5. 

Class A
1. Winner (19) 11-0 99 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 11-0 71 3
3. Lennox 12-1 65 2
4. Crow Creek 11-0 43 4
5. Aberdeen Roncalli 9-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Flandreau 3, Red Cloud 2, West Central 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (20) 13-0 100 1
2. Ethan 9-1 74 3
3. Castlewood 8-2 62 5
4. De Smet 9-2 33 2
T-5. Langford Area 9-1 8 RV
T-5. Faulkton Area 10-2 8 RV
Receiving votes: Faith 7, White River 5, Deubrook Area 2, Howard 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests