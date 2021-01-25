South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (19) 8-0 95 1

2. Yankton 10-2 75 2

3. Mitchell 9-1 54 5

4. Roosevelt 6-4 32 4

5. Harrisburg 6-2 14 3

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 12, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (19) 10-0 95 1

2. Vermillion 9-0 71 4

3. Sioux Valley 12-1 49 3

4. SF Christian 9-2 47 2

5. Dell Rapids 8-2 17 5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 4, Winner 2. 

Class B

1. De Smet (19) 11-1 95 1

2. Platte-Geddes 8-1 69 2

3. Howard 10-1 62 3

4. Canistota 9-1 38 4

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 9-3 13 RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, Elkton-Lake Benton 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Aberdeen Central (11) 10-0 82 3

2. Washington (6) 6-2 71 2

3. Harrisburg (2) 9-1 64 1

4. Brandon Valley 8-2 41 T-5

5. Mitchell 8-2 17 T-5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9, Rapid City Stevens 1. 

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (19) 11-0 95 1

2. West Central 10-1 74 2

3. Winner 11-1 59 3

4. SF Christian 10-1 37 4

5. Aberdeen Roncalli 12-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 1. 

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (15) 11-2 88 1

2. Castlewood (3) 8-0 75 2

3. White River (1) 8-0 64 3

4. Hanson 10-1 27 5

5. Ethan 8-2 22 4

Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 6, Viborg-Hurley 3.

