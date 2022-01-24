South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 24 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

  1. Roosevelt (21) 9-0 105 1
  2. O’Gorman 10-2 84 2
  3. Mitchell 9-2 60 3
  4. Washington 5-3 31 RV
  5. Jefferson 6-5 18 NR

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 8, Harrisburg 5, Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

  1. Dakota Valley (20) 11-0 104 1
  2. St. Thomas More 9-1 73 2
  3. Winner 10-0 65 3
  4. Sioux Valley 9-2 40 5
  5. Flandreau (1) 11-1 24 RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 9.

Class B

  1. De Smet (21) 11-1 105 1
  2. White River 7-2 74 2
  3. Lower Brule 8-1 72 3
  4. Aberdeen Christian 9-2 43 4
  5. Platte-Geddes 5-3 7 5

Receiving votes: Potter County 6, Viborg-Hurley 4, Timber Lake 4.

Girls basketball

Class AA

  1. O’Gorman (20) 9-1 104 1
  2. Washington 9-1 82 2
  3. Brandon Valley (1) 9-1 63 3
  4. RC Stevens 10-1 41 4
  5. RC Central 9-1 25 5

Class A

  1. Wagner (20) 10-0 104 1
  2. West Central (1) 12-1 83 2
  3. Flandreau 9-1 57 3
  4. Dakota Valley 11-1 34 4
  5. St. Thomas More 8-3 13 5

Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 11, Parkston 6, Red Cloud 6, Hamlin 1.

Class B

  1. Roncalli (20) 10-0 104 1
  2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 11-2 84 2
  3. Aberdeen Christian 10-0 60 3
  4. White River 8-2 38 4
  5. De Smet 11-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 9, Colman-Egan 2, Wall 1.

