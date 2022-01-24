South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 24 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
- Roosevelt (21) 9-0 105 1
- O’Gorman 10-2 84 2
- Mitchell 9-2 60 3
- Washington 5-3 31 RV
- Jefferson 6-5 18 NR
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 8, Harrisburg 5, Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
- Dakota Valley (20) 11-0 104 1
- St. Thomas More 9-1 73 2
- Winner 10-0 65 3
- Sioux Valley 9-2 40 5
- Flandreau (1) 11-1 24 RV
Receiving votes: Tea Area 9.
Class B
- De Smet (21) 11-1 105 1
- White River 7-2 74 2
- Lower Brule 8-1 72 3
- Aberdeen Christian 9-2 43 4
- Platte-Geddes 5-3 7 5
Receiving votes: Potter County 6, Viborg-Hurley 4, Timber Lake 4.
Girls basketball
Class AA
- O’Gorman (20) 9-1 104 1
- Washington 9-1 82 2
- Brandon Valley (1) 9-1 63 3
- RC Stevens 10-1 41 4
- RC Central 9-1 25 5
Class A
- Wagner (20) 10-0 104 1
- West Central (1) 12-1 83 2
- Flandreau 9-1 57 3
- Dakota Valley 11-1 34 4
- St. Thomas More 8-3 13 5
Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 11, Parkston 6, Red Cloud 6, Hamlin 1.
Class B
- Roncalli (20) 10-0 104 1
- Corsica-Stickney (1) 11-2 84 2
- Aberdeen Christian 10-0 60 3
- White River 8-2 38 4
- De Smet 11-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 9, Colman-Egan 2, Wall 1.