 

Avera

South Dakota prep media basketball poll – January 20th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball-2_1529437981447.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (10) 7-2 78 2
2. Huron (5) 6-1 68 3
3. O’Gorman (3) 7-2 59 4
4. Brandon Valley 7-2 47 1
5. Roosevelt 5-3 13 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2, Rapid City Stevens 1. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (18) 8-0 90 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 7-1 69 2
3. Sioux Valley 9-0 55 3
4. Dakota Valley 8-1 34 4
5. Lennox 8-1 13 5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 7, Tiospa Zina 1, Groton Area 1. 

Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 6-0 87 1
2. De Smet (2) 6-1 69 2
3. White River (1) 8-0 58 3
4. Lyman 8-1 27 5
5. Howard 7-1 9 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 6, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Canistota 4, Hanson 3, Arlington 2, Freeman Academy/Marion 1. 

Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (18) 8-0 90 1
2. Rapid City Stevens 10-0 72 2
3. Harrisburg 10-0 54 3
4. Lincoln 4-2 32 5
5. Washington 4-3 20 4
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2. 

Class A
1. Winner (14) 9-0 85 1
2. Lennox (3) 10-0 75 2
3. St. Thomas More (1) 8-0 55 3
4. Crow Creek 9-0 36 5
5. Roncalli 9-1 8 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 6, Red Cloud 3, Flandreau 1, West Central 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 9-0 89 1
2. De Smet (1) 9-0 69 2
3. Ethan 7-0 54 3
4. White River 7-1 34 4
5. Castlewood 7-2 15 5
Receiving votes: Langford Area 6, Faulkton 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests