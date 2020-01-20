South Dakota prep media basketball poll – January 20th

NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball improves one spot to rank No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. This marks the fourth appearance of the season for the Coyote women.

The Coyotes (17-2, 6-0 Summit) improved one spot after routing a pair of Summit teams last week. South Dakota handed rival South Dakota State, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, its worst loss in a Summit League contest. The Coyotes won the contest 83-48 on Sunday. Earlier in the week, South Dakota defeated North Dakota State 80-36 in Fargo.