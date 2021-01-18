South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 18

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 18 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (17) 7-0 85 1
2. Yankton 8-2 63 2
3. Harrisburg 6-0 54 3
4. Roosevelt 4-3 24 RV
5. Mitchell 7-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 9, Rapid City Central 1. 

Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 7-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 8-1 65 2
3. Sioux Valley 11-0 53 3
4. Vermillion 6-0 27 5
5. Dell Rapids 6-2 21 4
Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 2, St. Thomas More 1, Winner 1. 

Class B
1. De Smet (15) 9-1 83 1
2. Platte-Geddes (2) 6-0 70 2
3. Howard 7-1 48 3
4. Canistota 6-1 23 5
5. Viborg-Hurley 6-2 13 RV
Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Aberdeen Christian 1. 

Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (17) 8-0 85 2
2. Washington 5-2 65 1
3. Aberdeen Central 7-0 42 5
4. O’Gorman 7-2 41 3
T-5. Brandon Valley 5-2 10 4
T-5. Mitchell 6-2 10 NR
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 2. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17) 10-0 85 1
2. West Central 7-1 65 2
3. Winner 10-1 54 3
4. SF Christian 8-1 31 5
5. Aberdeen Roncalli 10-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 7. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (10) 8-2 73 1
2. Castlewood (6) 6-0 69 2
3. White River (1) 6-0 60 3
4. Ethan 7-1 31 4
5. Hanson 8-1 18 5
Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 2, Viborg-Hurley 2.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 