South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-- Led by career highs from Anna Brecht (22 points) and Hannah Jones (17 points) plus 20 points from Anna Goodhope, the University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (4-0, 4-0 NSIC) swept the Winona State Warriors (0-3, 0-2 NSIC) with a 73-67 win in the Stewart Center on Sunday.

USF has moved the overall series to 10-9 in favor of Winona State, with their third consecutive win over Winona on Sunday afternoon. With the win, USF remained at the top of the leaderboard in the NSIC South Standings at 4-0.

In winning its fourth straight game, USF had to rally. The Warriors started the game off hot, going on a 10-0 run in the first five minutes of the first quarter. By the end of the first quarter, the Cougars trailed, 22-9. Early in the second quarter, WSU increased their advantage to 27-11 (7:25, 2nd quarter) before the Cougars rallied.

After shooting just 11.8 percent (2-of-17 from the field) in the first quarter, USF improved their shooting substantially and made 21-of-46 from the field for 45.6 percent. USF trailed just 36-31 by halftime and tied the game at 51 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, USF hit 7-of-11 field goals for 63.6 percent and 6-of-8 free throws to outscore, WSU, 22-16, and record the victory.

For the second day in a row, the free throw line was again another major factor in the Cougar's victory over WSU. As a team, USF hit 22-of-25 free throws for 88 percent. Brecht led USF by making 12-of-12. USF had a nine-point margin at the foul stripe as WSU made 13-of-15.

While free throw shooting proved key, so was USF's defense which forced 14 turnovers, utilizing 11 steals, and recorded a 39-34 rebound advantage.

USF Head Women's Basketball Coach Travis Traphagen, was proud of his team for fighting to the finish.

"Anytime you're 2-of-20 from the field at the start, you should just be thankful you're even in the basketball game. But, we battled back in the second quarter and were within striking distance," he said. "We had a talk at halftime and made some adjustment. In the second half, I thought our ball movement, player movement, attention to detail, scouting, stuff like that improved," said Traphagen, who won his 247th game at USF.

"All-in-all, I was proud of the kids," said Traphagen. "Anytime you have a 20+ (points) game, like Brecht and Goodhope, you should be proud of yourself. And, I was happy to have Hannah Jones back on the floor, she did some big things for us tonight," noted Traphagen.

In her fourth game for the Cougars, Brecht had another impressive 38 minutes, recording a career high 22 points (fourth double digit game) to go along with six rebounds. She now has two 20-point outings in four games this season..

Goodhope and Jones came off the bench to provide USF with a 41-24 advantage. Goodhope, who has now scored double digits in 27 career games for the Cougars, including her 3rd in a row this season, also grabbed eight boards and one steal. She hit 8-of-13 from the floor and made all three of her triples for 20 points. Over the past two games, Goodhope, who is averaging 13.6 points and six rebounds off the bench, was on fire this weekend by hitting 14-of-25 field goals (56 percent) and 6-of-9 for 67 percent from three-point range.

In her first game of the season, Jones had a career night. She hit 6-of-9 field goals and 5-of-7 free throws for 17 points. In addition, she had six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes.

For the third time in four games, junior guard Dallie Hoskinson had double digit rebounds with a game-high 13. She also had three of USF's while Emily Petersen also had three steals.

Overall, USF was able to pick up a win despite being down 16 in the first half and shooting under 40 percent. The Cougars ended up 23-of-63 from the field for 36.5 percent which included 5-of-20 from three-point range for 25 percent. The Warriors, which had a career-high 30 points from Emma Fee, who led all scorers before fouling out, made 24-of-56 field goals for 42.9 percent and hit 6-of-24 threes for 25 percent.

USF vs WSU Breakdown

Hot shooting helped WSU open up a 22-9 lead by hitting 9-of-13 from the floor for 69.2 percent including hit 2-of-4 from three in the opening 10 minutes. Meanwhile, USF was 2-of-17 for 11.8 percent and missed all four of its three's. USF was 5-of-6 from the free throw line to keep from being down furthers.

WSU scored first as Fee scored inside four times and Taylor Hustad, who had nine rebounds, four points and four assists, converted for a 10-0 lead at the 6:21 mark. While WSU was scorching the nets, USF missed its first 11 shots from the floor. Jones ended USF's scoring drought with a free throw. With 4:39 to play Goodhope's lay-up and two foul shots by Brecht cut WSU's lead to 10-5. But WSU responded as Katie Sowa and Mattie Schimenz hit triples as the Warriors led 18-5. After another Goodhope basket, WSU scored inside and two foul shots from Shea Dechant moved the WSU lead to 22-7 (:39, 1st). Two foul shots by Megan Fannin left USF down 22-9 at the break.

WSU extended the margin to 27-11 (7:25) in the second quarter before USF hit a pair of field goals to draw within 12. When Fee hit her second three, the Warriors led, 30-15 (6:29). Petersen's lay-up cut the deficit to 30-17 with 5:45 to play and then Goodhope knocked in a three and scored on a lay-up as part of a 7-0 run to draw USF within 30-22 with 4:44 left in the quarter. USF followed up with a 9-6 closing run to trail just 36-31 at the halftime break.

For the half, the Cougars made just 9-of-33 for 27.3 percent and 1-of-9 from three. USF outscored WSU, 20-to-9 over the last 7:25 of the quarter. USF utilized free throws to hang within five points at the break. The Cougars made 12-of-13 while WSU was 3-of-3. However, WSU, which had 17 points from Emma Fee, made 14-of-28 field goals for 50 percent and 5-of-14 from three for 35.7 percent.

At 9:22 of the third quarter, Brecht's three put the Cougars within 37-34. After a basket from Fee, Goodhope hit a three and Krystal Carlson scored inside to cut the deficit to 40-39 with 6:47 on the clock. Brecht's two foul shots helped USF take its first lead of the game at 41-40 with 6:23 to play in the third quarter.

After USF led by three, Emily Kieck hit a three to draw the Warriors even at 43. Then, Alex Dornfield scored inside for WSU for a 45-43 lead before Jones tied it on a driving lay-up. The teams then traded baskets with Dallie Hoskinson's first basket of the game – an offensive board with the clocking winding down – to tie the game at 51 at the break

In the fourth quarter, USF started fast. Brecht's three and a lay-up from Jones helped USF to a 56-51 advantage with 8:32 to play. With 6:14 left, Kiara James scored to provide USF with a 62-55 advantage. After WSU hit five straight free throws to draw within two, Jones made 1-of-2 foul shots for a 68-65 advantage (1:05, 4th quarter). Then, Brecht had converted four free throws in the final minute to hold off WSU and give the Cougars a six-point win.