South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (19) 7-0 95 1

2. O’Gorman 8-1 76 2

3. Mitchell 7-2 54 5

4. Aberdeen Central 7-3 23 4

5. Harrisburg 4-3 17 3

Receiving votes: Yankton 10, Sioux Falls Washington 9, Sioux Falls Lincoln 1. 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (15) 8-0 91 1

2. St. Thomas More (4) 9-0 75 2

3. Winner 9-0 56 3

4. Tea Area 6-2 24 T-5

5. Sioux Valley 6-2 21 4

Receiving votes: Flandreau 17, Groton Area 1. 

Class B

1. De Smet (19) 9-1 95 1

2. White River 7-1 71 2

3. Lower Brule 7-1 61 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 6-2 36 4

5. Platte-Geddes 4-1 11 RV

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Timber Lake 3, Viborg-Hurley 2.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (19) 6-1 95 2

2. Washington 8-1 75 1

3. Brandon Valley 7-1 54 3

4. RC Stevens 8-1 38 4

5. RC Central 7-1 22 5

Receiving votes: Watertown 1. 

Class A

1. Wagner (16) 9-0 92 4

2. West Central (2) 10-1 73 3

3. Flandreau (1) 6-1 55 1

4. Dakota Valley 9-1 25 5

5. St. Thomas More 8-3 23 2

Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 11, Parkston 5, Red Cloud 1. 

Class B

1. Roncalli (18) 7-0 94 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 9-2 77 2

3. Aberdeen Christian 8-0 52 3

4. White River 6-2 32 4

5. De Smet 10-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 1, Viborg-Hurley 1.

