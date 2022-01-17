South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (19) 7-0 95 1
2. O’Gorman 8-1 76 2
3. Mitchell 7-2 54 5
4. Aberdeen Central 7-3 23 4
5. Harrisburg 4-3 17 3
Receiving votes: Yankton 10, Sioux Falls Washington 9, Sioux Falls Lincoln 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (15) 8-0 91 1
2. St. Thomas More (4) 9-0 75 2
3. Winner 9-0 56 3
4. Tea Area 6-2 24 T-5
5. Sioux Valley 6-2 21 4
Receiving votes: Flandreau 17, Groton Area 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (19) 9-1 95 1
2. White River 7-1 71 2
3. Lower Brule 7-1 61 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 6-2 36 4
5. Platte-Geddes 4-1 11 RV
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Timber Lake 3, Viborg-Hurley 2.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (19) 6-1 95 2
2. Washington 8-1 75 1
3. Brandon Valley 7-1 54 3
4. RC Stevens 8-1 38 4
5. RC Central 7-1 22 5
Receiving votes: Watertown 1.
Class A
1. Wagner (16) 9-0 92 4
2. West Central (2) 10-1 73 3
3. Flandreau (1) 6-1 55 1
4. Dakota Valley 9-1 25 5
5. St. Thomas More 8-3 23 2
Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 11, Parkston 5, Red Cloud 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (18) 7-0 94 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 9-2 77 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 8-0 52 3
4. White River 6-2 32 4
5. De Smet 10-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 1, Viborg-Hurley 1.