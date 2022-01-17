South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 17

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- Monday would have been actress Betty White's 100th birthday. White, who was also an influential animal activist, died on New Year's Eve. Her life has inspired the Betty White Challenge, which is focusing national attention on rescue animals. One local non-profit is reflecting White's love of animals.

Taylor Houston of Sioux Falls is a foster mom to Kenai, a country sheep dog given up by its owner because, it turns out, Kenai preferred people to farm animals.