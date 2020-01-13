South Dakota prep media basketball poll – January 13th

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team's sign-stealing during the Astros' run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora _ the Astros bench coach in 2017 _ will face equally or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.