South Dakota prep media basketball poll – January 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (13) 6-1 80 1
2. Yankton (2) 6-2 64 2
3. Huron (2) 5-1 57 3
4. O’Gorman (1) 6-2 49 5
5. Roosevelt 5-2 18 4
Receiving votes: Lincoln 2. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17) 7-0 89 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 6-1 70 2
3. Sioux Valley 8-0 48 4
4. Dakota Valley 6-1 37 3
5. Lennox 6-1 15 5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 8, Tiospa Zina 3. 

Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (13) 4-0 84 1
2. De Smet (4) 5-1 70 2
3. White River (1) 6-0 60 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 7-1 20 T-5
5. Lyman 6-1 16 T-5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 11, Howard 6, Canistota 3. 

Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (18) 7-0 90 1
2. Stevens 9-0 72 2
3. Harrisburg 8-0 51 3
4. Washington 4-1 37 4
5. Lincoln 4-2 20 5 

Class A
1. Winner (13) 8-0 84 1
2. Lennox (4) 8-0 76 2
3. St. Thomas More (1) 7-0 55 3
4. McCook Central/Montrose 5-0 33 4
5. Crow Creek 9-0 19 5
Receiving votes: West Central 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (16) 6-0 88 1
2. De Smet (2) 7-0 71 2
3. Ethan 6-0 54 3
4. White River 6-1 31 5
5. Castlewood 4-2 14 4
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 9, Langford Area 2, Howard 1. 

