South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (19) 6-0 95 1

2. O’Gorman 6-1 76 2

3. Harrisburg 4-2 47 RV

4. Aberdeen Central 6-2 26 4

5. Mitchell 5-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 14, Pierre 4, Yankton 3. 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (15) 6-0 91 1

2. St. Thomas More (4) 9-0 77 3

3. Winner 8-0 56 4

4. Sioux Valley 5-2 25 2

T-5. Flandreau 7-1 12 NR

T-5. Tea Area 4-2 12 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 4, Sioux Falls Christian 3, Hanson 3, Groton Area 2.

Class B

1. De Smet (19) 7-1 95 1

2. White River 5-1 72 2

3. Lower Brule 6-0 58 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 5-2 28 4

5. Timber Lake 6-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 7, Faulkton Area 4, Viborg-Hurley 1, Potter County 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (19) 6-0 95 1

2. O’Gorman 4-1 68 3

3. Brandon Valley 6-1 47 2

4. RC Stevens 7-1 43 5

5. RC Central 5-1 17 4

Receiving votes: Watertown 15.

Class A

1. Flandreau (12) 5-0 78 1

2. St. Thomas More (3) 8-1 67 2

3. West Central (1) 7-0 62 3

4. Wagner (2) 6-0 47 4

5. Dakota Valley (1) 9-0 25 5

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Florence-Henry 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (19) 6-0 95 1

2. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 60 2

3. Aberdeen Christian 6-0 49 4

4. White River 6-2 36 3

5. De Smet 8-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Ethan 18, Colman-Egan 5.

