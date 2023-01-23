SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS

1. Jefferson (17) 9-0 85 1

2. Lincoln 8-1 68 2

3. Mitchell 7-2 50 4

4. Pierre 7-3 24 3

5. Yankton 5-2 11 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 8, Washington 8, Harrisburg 1.

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS

1. Dakota Valley (17) 10-0 85 1

2. Sioux Valley 11-1 62 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 9-0 57 3

4. Rapid City Christian 11-0 30 5

5. St. Thomas More 11-1 13 4

Receiving votes: Winner 6, Dell Rapids 2.

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS

1. Aberdeen Christian (17) 10-0 85 2

2. White River 10-2 61 1

3. De Smet 9-2 58 3

4. Lower Brule 9-3 32 4

5. Ethan 9-1 7 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Faith 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

1. Washington (13) 8-1 78 1

2. O’Gorman (3) 7-2 64 2

3. Jefferson (1) 9-2 57 3

4. Harrisburg 8-2 33 5

T-5. Pierre 8-2 11 4

T-5. Stevens 9-2 11 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

1. Hamlin (14) 11-0 81 1

2. Vermillion (3) 12-0 70 2

3. St. Thomas More 10-2 43 3

4. Wagner 10-1 40 4

5. Red Cloud 11-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 2.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 11-1 85 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 9-2 66 2

3. Centerville 9-2 30 4

4. Timber Lake 10-1 26 3

5. Warner 8-2 23 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 10, Howard 5, Jones County 4, Ethan 3, Sully Buttes 2, Wall 1.