SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS

1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Lincoln 6-1 71 2

3. Pierre 6-2 46 3

4. Mitchell 6-1 34 4

5. Washington 4-2 17 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Roosevelt 3, Brandon Valley 1.

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS

1. Dakota Valley (18) 8-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 9-0 70 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 8-0 46 5

4. St. Thomas More 9-0 44 T-3

5. Rapid City Christian 10-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 7

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS

1. White River (16) 10-1 88 1

2. Aberdeen Christian (1) 7-0 69 2

3. De Smet (1) 7-1 57 3

4. Lower Brule 7-2 37 5

5. Castlewood 8-1 17 4

Receiving votes: Faith 1, Ethan 1

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

1. Washington (18) 7-0 90 2

2. O’Gorman 5-2 63 1

3. Jefferson 6-2 44 3

4. Pierre 7-1 43 4

5. Harrisburg 7-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 6, Brandon Valley 1

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

1. Hamlin (15) 8-0 86 1

2. Vermillion (3) 10-0 67 4

3. St. Thomas More 9-2 50 3

4. Wagner 8-1 43 2

5. Red Cloud 9-0 16 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 8

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 9-1 90 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 7-1 71 2

3. Timber Lake 8-0 36 RV

4. Centerville 7-2 18 3

5. Warner 6-2 13 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 8, James Valley Christian 7, Jones County 7, Sully Buttes 7, De Smet 5, Ethan 3, Wall 3, Howard 2