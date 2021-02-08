South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – February 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 8 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 11-0 90 1
2. Harrisburg 11-2 72 4
3. Yankton 12-3 50 2
4. Mitchell 12-2 31 3
5. Roosevelt 9-5 25 5
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 2. 

Class A
1. Vermillion (17) 13-0 89 1
2. SF Christian (1) 13-2 72 2
3. Dakota Valley 13-1 53 3
4. Sioux Valley 14-1 38 4
5. Winner 14-1 10 RV
Receiving votes: Chamberlain 3, St. Thomas More 2, Dell Rapids 2, Flandreau 1. 

Class B
1. De Smet (18) 13-1 90 1
2. Howard 15-1 72 2
3. Viborg-Hurley 11-3 36 RV
4. Canistota 13-2 25 3
5. Platte-Geddes 12-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 23, White River 1. 

Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Aberdeen Central (14) 14-0 84 1
2. Washington (3) 9-2 70 2
3. Harrisburg (1) 13-1 62 3
4. Brandon Valley 11-3 34 4
5. Mitchell 13-2 18 5
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 1, Stevens 1. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (18) 15-0 90 1
2. Winner 13-2 59 T-2
3. West Central 14-2 47 4
4. Hamlin 13-2 46 5
5. SF Christian 13-2 28 T-2

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 15-2 79 1
2. Castlewood (5) 12-0 73 2
3. White River (2) 14-0 63 3
4. Ethan 14-2 36 4
5. Viborg-Hurley 12-2 16 T-5
Receiving votes: Hanson 2, Herreid/Selby Area 1.   

