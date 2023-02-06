SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 6 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS

1. Jefferson (19) 14-0 95 1

2. Lincoln 13-1 76 2

3. Mitchell 11-3 56 3

4. Brandon Valley 10-4 38 4

5. Yankton 7-4 19 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS

1. Dakota Valley (19) 14-0 95 1

2. Sioux Valley 13-1 71 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 14-2 62 3

4. Winner 14-1 23 5

5. St. Thomas More 14-2 21 4

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 9, Lennox 2, Rapid City Christian 2

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 14-1 94 1

2. White River (1) 12-3 68 2

3. De Smet 13-3 57 3

4. Lower Brule 14-3 43 4

5. Faith 14-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Viborg-Hurley 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1, James Valley Christian 1

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

1. Jefferson (18) 12-2 94 1

2. Washington (1) 11-2 77 2

3. Pierre 12-2 54 3

4. O’Gorman 10-3 28 5

5. Harrisburg 11-3 27 4

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

1. Hamlin (19) 16-0 95 1

2. Vermillion 16-1 74 2

3. Wagner 16-1 56 3

4. Red Cloud 15-0 32 4

5. St. Thomas More 13-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 3, Sioux Falls Christian 1

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

1. Viborg-Hurley (16) 14-2 92 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 14-2 79 2

3. Centerville 12-3 42 3

4. Sully Buttes 12-2 38 4

5. Ethan 12-2 24 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 6, Howard 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Warner 1