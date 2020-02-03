 

South Dakota prep media basketball poll – February 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 3 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (14) 11-2 98 1
2. O’Gorman (7) 10-2 91 2
3. Brandon Valley 9-4 48 3
4. Roosevelt 8-4 40 4
5. Washington 6-5 19 NR
Receiving votes: Huron 18, Lincoln 1. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (21) 12-0 105 1
2. Sioux Valley 11-1 78 2
3. Lennox 13-1 51 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 11-2 46 4
5. Crow Creek 11-1 20 RV
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 15, Dell Rapids 2.

Class B
1. De Smet (20) 9-1 104 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (1) 11-1 85 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 12-2 49 4
4. White River 11-2 34 3
5. Canistota 10-2 22 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10, Sully Buttes 6, Lyman 3, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Howard 1.  

Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (21) 12-0 105 1
2. Harrisburg 13-0 79 2
3. Rapid City Stevens 12-1 66 3
4. Lincoln 9-3 43 4
5. Roosevelt 6-6 11 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Washington 3, Mitchell 2. 

Class A
1. Winner (19) 13-0 103 1
2. St. Thomas More (2) 13-0 81 2
3. Lennox 12-1 67 3
4. Crow Creek 12-1 22 4
5. Red Cloud 13-1 15 RV
Receiving votes: Flandreau 11, Hamlin 7, Tea Area 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, McCook Central/Montrose 2, West Central 1.

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (21) 15-0 105 1
2. Ethan 12-1 84 2
3. De Smet 12-2 60 4
4. Langford Area 12-1 29 5
5. Faith 14-1 14 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 12, Faulkton Area 9, Howard 2.

