South Dakota prep media basketball poll – February 3rd

DENVER, Colo. -- Senior guard Ciara Duffy scored a career high 31 points to lead South Dakota to a 92-60 road victory Sunday afternoon inside Hamilton Gymnasium.

The Coyotes (21-2, 10-0 Summit) remain undefeated at the top of the league standings, while Denver (9-14, 3-7) drops its third straight. The Pioneers are the only team to score 60 points in both meetings against the Coyotes this season, as USD entered the game holding league foes to 46 points.