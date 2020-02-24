South Dakota prep media basketball poll – February 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Huron (14) 14-4 94 4
2. Yankton (6) 14-4 85 1
3. Roosevelt 12-6 45 5
4. O’Gorman 12-6 37 3
5. Rapid City Stevens 12-6 23 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 16.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (20) 17-0 100 1
2. Sioux Valley 19-1 79 2
3. Crow Creek 18-1 56 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 13-5 30 4
5. Lennox 16-3 17 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 10, Dakota Valley 5, Madison 2, Tiospa Zina 1.
Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (17) 18-2 97 1
2. De Smet (3) 18-2 83 2
3. Viborg-Hurley 16-3 52 3
4. White River 16-3 32 4
5. Hanson 16-3 22 RV
Receiving votes: Arlington 7, Platte-Geddes 3, Canistota 2, Howard 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (20) 19-0 100 1
2. Rapid City Stevens 17-1 80 2
3. Lincoln 14-5 44 4
4. Yankton 13-5 41 5
5. Harrisburg 15-3 35 3
Class A
1. Winner (20) 18-0 100 1
2. Lennox 18-1 78 2
3. St. Thomas More 17-1 62 3
4. Crow Creek 18-2 31 4
5. Flandreau 16-2 21 5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 7, Red Cloud 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (20) 20-0 100 1
2. Ethan 19-1 80 2
3. De Smet 16-4 52 3
4. Faith 18-2 33 4
5. Howard 17-3 16 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 10, Faulkton Area 7, Langford Area 2.