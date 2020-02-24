Closings & Delays
Winner School District

 

Avera

South Dakota prep media basketball poll – February 24th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Basketball generic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Huron (14) 14-4 94 4
2. Yankton (6) 14-4 85 1
3. Roosevelt 12-6 45 5
4. O’Gorman 12-6 37 3
5. Rapid City Stevens 12-6 23 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 16.

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (20) 17-0 100 1
2. Sioux Valley 19-1 79 2
3. Crow Creek 18-1 56 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 13-5 30 4
5. Lennox 16-3 17 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 10, Dakota Valley 5, Madison 2, Tiospa Zina 1. 

Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (17) 18-2 97 1
2. De Smet (3) 18-2 83 2
3. Viborg-Hurley 16-3 52 3
4. White River 16-3 32 4
5. Hanson 16-3 22 RV
Receiving votes: Arlington 7, Platte-Geddes 3, Canistota 2, Howard 2.

Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (20) 19-0 100 1
2. Rapid City Stevens 17-1 80 2
3. Lincoln 14-5 44 4
4. Yankton 13-5 41 5
5. Harrisburg 15-3 35 3

Class A
1. Winner (20) 18-0 100 1
2. Lennox 18-1 78 2
3. St. Thomas More 17-1 62 3
4. Crow Creek 18-2 31 4
5. Flandreau 16-2 21 5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 7, Red Cloud 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (20) 20-0 100 1
2. Ethan 19-1 80 2
3. De Smet 16-4 52 3
4. Faith 18-2 33 4
5. Howard 17-3 16 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 10, Faulkton Area 7, Langford Area 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Big Race - Daytona

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss