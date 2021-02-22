South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – February 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 22 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (17) 13-1 88 1

2. Yankton (1) 15-3 73 2

3. Roosevelt 12-5 51 3

4. O’Gorman 11-6 29 NR

5. Brandon Valley 12-6 15 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 6. 

Class A

1. Vermillion (18) 19-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 19-1 71 3

3. SF Christian 14-4 46 2

4. Dakota Valley 17-2 44 4

5. Winner 18-2 17 5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 2. 

Class B

1. De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1

2. Canistota 18-2 65 4

3. Howard 17-3 57 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 14-4 37 2

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 15-4 15 5

Receiving votes: White River 4, Platte-Geddes 1, Potter County 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (18) 13-2 90 1

2. Harrisburg 16-2 72 3

3. Aberdeen Central 16-2 50 2

4. O’Gorman 14-5 37 4

5. Brandon Valley 12-5 14 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 5, Mitchell 2. 

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (10) 19-1 80 T-1

2. West Central (7) 18-2 79 T-1

3. Winner (1) 18-2 56 3

4. Hamlin 18-2 37 4

5. SF Christian 17-3 18 5

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 18-2 82 1

2. Castlewood (6) 17-0 76 2

3. White River (1) 18-1 57 3

4. Ethan 17-3 35 4

5. Hanson 16-3 16 RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Howard 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.

