South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – February 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 22 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (17) 13-1 88 1
2. Yankton (1) 15-3 73 2
3. Roosevelt 12-5 51 3
4. O’Gorman 11-6 29 NR
5. Brandon Valley 12-6 15 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 6.
Class A
1. Vermillion (18) 19-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 19-1 71 3
3. SF Christian 14-4 46 2
4. Dakota Valley 17-2 44 4
5. Winner 18-2 17 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 2.
Class B
1. De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1
2. Canistota 18-2 65 4
3. Howard 17-3 57 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 14-4 37 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 15-4 15 5
Receiving votes: White River 4, Platte-Geddes 1, Potter County 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 13-2 90 1
2. Harrisburg 16-2 72 3
3. Aberdeen Central 16-2 50 2
4. O’Gorman 14-5 37 4
5. Brandon Valley 12-5 14 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 5, Mitchell 2.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (10) 19-1 80 T-1
2. West Central (7) 18-2 79 T-1
3. Winner (1) 18-2 56 3
4. Hamlin 18-2 37 4
5. SF Christian 17-3 18 5
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 18-2 82 1
2. Castlewood (6) 17-0 76 2
3. White River (1) 18-1 57 3
4. Ethan 17-3 35 4
5. Hanson 16-3 16 RV
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Howard 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.