South Dakota prep media basketball poll – February 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (7) 13-3 82 1
2. Brandon Valley (7) 11-4 75 2
3. O’Gorman (5) 12-4 71 3
4. Huron 11-4 28 4
5. Roosevelt 11-5 26 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 2, Watertown 1. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (19) 15-0 95 1
2. Sioux Valley 16-1 75 2
3. Crow Creek 15-1 40 5
4. Sioux Falls Christian 13-4 37 4
5. Lennox 15-2 27 3
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11. 

Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (10) 17-2 82 3
2. De Smet (7) 15-2 77 1
3. Viborg-Hurley (1) 15-3 50 2
4. White River 15-2 36 4
5. Canistota (1) 14-3 35 RV
Receiving votes: Hanson 4, Arlington 1. 

Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (19) 17-0 95 1
2. Rapid City Stevens 16-1 76 2
3. Harrisburg 14-2 50 4
4. Lincoln 12-4 45 3
5. Yankton 10-5 19 5

Class A
1. Winner (19) 16-0 95 1
2. Lennox 16-1 72 2
3. St. Thomas More 15-1 57 3
4. Crow Creek 16-1 36 4
5. Flandreau 14-2 15 RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 9, Red Cloud 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (19) 19-0 95 1
2. Ethan 17-1 76 2
3. De Smet 14-4 34 3
4. Faith 16-2 21 5
5. Faulkton Area 16-2 18 NR
Receiving votes: Langford Area 16, Howard 15, Castlewood 10.

