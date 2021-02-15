South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – February 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 15 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (17) 12-0 85 1
2. Yankton 13-3 62 3
3. Roosevelt 10-5 42 5
4. Mitchell 13-3 41 4
5. Harrisburg 11-3 24 2
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1. 

Class A
1. Vermillion (17) 16-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 13-3 66 2
3. Sioux Valley 16-1 44 4
4. Dakota Valley 14-2 43 3
5. Winner 16-2 10 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 7. 

Class B
1. De Smet (17) 17-1 85 1
2. Viborg-Hurley 13-3 65 3
3. Howard 16-2 41 2
4. Canistota 15-2 40 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 14-4 15 RV
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 7, White River 2. 

Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (12) 10-2 79 2
2. Aberdeen Central (5) 15-1 66 1
3. Harrisburg 14-2 52 3
4. O’Gorman 13-5 25 RV
5. Brandon Valley 12-4 18 4
Receiving votes: Mitchell 14, Rapid City Stevens 1. 

Class A
T-1. St. Thomas More (8) 17-1 72 1
T-1. West Central (7) 16-2 72 3
3. Winner (2) 16-2 59 2
4. Hamlin 16-2 35 4
5. SF Christian 15-3 17 5

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 17-2 79 1
2. Castlewood (5) 15-0 70 2
3. White River (1) 15-1 53 3
4. Ethan 15-3 23 4
5. Viborg-Hurley 14-3 21 5
Receiving votes: Hanson 9.  

