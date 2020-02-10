 

Avera

South Dakota prep media basketball poll – February 10th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Basketball generic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (20) 13-2 100 1
2. Brandon Valley 10-4 73 3
3. O’Gorman 10-4 61 2
4. Huron 10-3 34 RV
5. Roosevelt 9-5 23 4
Receiving votes: Washington 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Mitchell 1. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (20) 13-0 100 1
2. Sioux Valley 14-1 77 2
3. Lennox 14-1 51 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 12-3 40 4
5. Crow Creek 12-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 9. 

Class B
1. De Smet (20) 12-1 100 1
2. Viborg-Hurley 13-2 74 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 14-2 58 3
4. White River 13-2 35 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 12-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Canistota 10, Sully Buttes 5. 

Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (20) 15-0 100 1
2. Rapid City Stevens 14-1 79 3
3. Lincoln 11-3 55 4
4. Harrisburg 13-2 45 2
5. Yankton 8-5 12 NR
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 4, Roosevelt 4, Washington 1. 

Class A
1. Winner (20) 14-0 100 1
2. Lennox 14-1 73 3
3. St. Thomas More 14-1 63 2
4. Crow Creek 14-1 36 4
5. Red Cloud 15-1 14 5
Receiving votes: Flandreau 7, Hamlin 5, McCook Central/Montrose 2. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (20) 17-0 100 1
2. Ethan 14-1 80 2
3. De Smet 14-2 58 3
4. Langford Area 15-1 34 4
5. Faith 15-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Howard 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests