South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – February 1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 1 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (19) 10-0 95 1
2. Yankton 12-2 75 2
3. Mitchell 10-1 58 3
4. Harrisburg 9-2 35 5
5. Roosevelt 7-5 18 4
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 3, Brandon Valley 1. 

Class A
1. Vermillion (17) 12-0 92 2
2. SF Christian (2) 12-2 73 4
3. Dakota Valley 12-1 55 1
4. Sioux Valley 12-1 46 3
5. Dell Rapids 9-3 9 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 7, Winner 3. 

Class B
1. De Smet (19) 12-1 95 1
2. Howard 12-1 75 3
3. Canistota 11-1 52 4
4. Platte-Geddes 10-2 37 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 10-3 17 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, White River 2. 

Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Aberdeen Central (15) 12-0 88 1
2. Washington (3) 7-2 74 2
3. Harrisburg (1) 12-1 65 3
4. Brandon Valley 9-3 28 4
5. Mitchell 10-2 27 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3. 

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (19) 13-0 95 1
T-2. Sioux Falls Christian 12-1 66 4
T-2. Winner 12-1 66 3
4. West Central 11-2 39 2
5. Hamlin 10-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (12) 13-2 86 1
2. Castlewood (5) 10-0 77 2
3. White River (2) 11-0 64 3
4. Ethan 11-2 35 5
T-5. Hanson 11-2 10 4
T-5. Viborg-Hurley 11-2 10 RV
Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 3.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 