South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – February 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 1 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (19) 10-0 95 1
2. Yankton 12-2 75 2
3. Mitchell 10-1 58 3
4. Harrisburg 9-2 35 5
5. Roosevelt 7-5 18 4
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 3, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
1. Vermillion (17) 12-0 92 2
2. SF Christian (2) 12-2 73 4
3. Dakota Valley 12-1 55 1
4. Sioux Valley 12-1 46 3
5. Dell Rapids 9-3 9 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 7, Winner 3.
Class B
1. De Smet (19) 12-1 95 1
2. Howard 12-1 75 3
3. Canistota 11-1 52 4
4. Platte-Geddes 10-2 37 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 10-3 17 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, White River 2.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Aberdeen Central (15) 12-0 88 1
2. Washington (3) 7-2 74 2
3. Harrisburg (1) 12-1 65 3
4. Brandon Valley 9-3 28 4
5. Mitchell 10-2 27 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (19) 13-0 95 1
T-2. Sioux Falls Christian 12-1 66 4
T-2. Winner 12-1 66 3
4. West Central 11-2 39 2
5. Hamlin 10-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (12) 13-2 86 1
2. Castlewood (5) 10-0 77 2
3. White River (2) 11-0 64 3
4. Ethan 11-2 35 5
T-5. Hanson 11-2 10 4
T-5. Viborg-Hurley 11-2 10 RV
Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 3.