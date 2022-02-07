SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (21) 13-0 105 1

2. O’Gorman 13-2 84 2

3. Jefferson 8-6 56 4

4. Mitchell 10-4 37 3

T-5. Aberdeen Central 9-5 11 RV

T-5. Lincoln 6-6 11 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 8, Harrisburg 2, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (21) 14-0 105 1

2. St. Thomas More 13-2 78 2

3. Winner 14-1 54 3

4. Sioux Valley 11-3 48 4

5. Flandreau 13-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Tea Area 4.

Class B

1. De Smet (21) 15-1 105 1

2. White River 9-2 80 2

3. Lower Brule 12-1 66 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 13-2 40 4

5. Potter County 12-1 12 5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Timber Lake 5, Howard 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (20) 13-1 104 1

2. Washington (1) 13-1 85 2

3. RC Stevens 12-2 61 4

4. RC Central 11-3 42 5

5. Brandon Valley 12-3 23 3

Class A

1. Wagner (15) 15-1 92 1

2. West Central (5) 16-2 85 2

3. Flandreau 12-2 54 T-3

4. St. Thomas More (1) 12-3 30 T-3

5. Lakota Tech 15-1 29 T-3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Red Cloud 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Roncalli (20) 14-1 104 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 14-2 84 2

3. White River 11-2 54 3

4. De Smet 15-1 43 4

5. Aberdeen Christian 14-2 21 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, Wall 2.