SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (21) 13-0 105 1
2. O’Gorman 13-2 84 2
3. Jefferson 8-6 56 4
4. Mitchell 10-4 37 3
T-5. Aberdeen Central 9-5 11 RV
T-5. Lincoln 6-6 11 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 8, Harrisburg 2, Rapid City Stevens 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (21) 14-0 105 1
2. St. Thomas More 13-2 78 2
3. Winner 14-1 54 3
4. Sioux Valley 11-3 48 4
5. Flandreau 13-2 22 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Tea Area 4.
Class B
1. De Smet (21) 15-1 105 1
2. White River 9-2 80 2
3. Lower Brule 12-1 66 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 13-2 40 4
5. Potter County 12-1 12 5
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Timber Lake 5, Howard 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (20) 13-1 104 1
2. Washington (1) 13-1 85 2
3. RC Stevens 12-2 61 4
4. RC Central 11-3 42 5
5. Brandon Valley 12-3 23 3
Class A
1. Wagner (15) 15-1 92 1
2. West Central (5) 16-2 85 2
3. Flandreau 12-2 54 T-3
4. St. Thomas More (1) 12-3 30 T-3
5. Lakota Tech 15-1 29 T-3
Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Red Cloud 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Florence-Henry 2.
Class B
1. Roncalli (20) 14-1 104 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 14-2 84 2
3. White River 11-2 54 3
4. De Smet 15-1 43 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 14-2 21 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, Wall 2.